CDPR CEO says he wants The Witcher 4 to "drop crumbs" to the community to "whet the appetite" before release

Video game marketing takes many different forms, and the CD Projekt Red CEO has opened up about how the team wants to approach getting us all hyped for The Witcher 4 .

The Witcher 4 was announced back in 2022, which seems like an age ago, and has only just hit full production . Some people think games are announced too early these days, and a former Naughty Dog developer explained why it happens , and CD Projekt Red is planning to make sure we have some new information to keep us interested for the next few years.

Speaking to Eurogamer, CEO Michał Nowakowski says "the marketing campaign, slightly earlier before the launch of the game, that's different than the actual, say, 'mass attack'. Mass attack is when you announce the date, you start collecting the pre-orders and it really is that race from that point, that moment, to the moment you launch the game."

We don't know much about The Witcher 4 right now, aside from the fact it probably won't be a PC-first launch , but that will change soon. "Yes, there's theories and so on," Nowakowski says. "But there's nothing really specific. So we want to drop the crumbs here and there so that people - and the media as well - can pick up on it and try to figure out what it is we're trying to say this time."

The plan clearly works. Here I am writing about it, here you are reading about it. As for what exactly the strategy entails, "having some video assets, or something to whet the appetite of the fans - not even to create the hype so much," Nowakowski explains.

If you want your appetite satiated, you should check out everything we know about The Witcher 4 so far.