Witcher 4 dev not sure if CDPR will take a Baldur's Gate 3-style PC-first release

With the development of The Witcher 4 now well underway, questions about what platforms the title will launch on are already being asked, with one dev not so keen on the approach taken with regards to 2023's Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Charles Tremblay, vice president of technology at Witcher developer CD Projekt Red, was questioned about a potential PC-first launch for the sequel to 2015 Game of the Year The Witcher 3, similar to Larian Studios' approach to Baldur's Gate 3. This was posited as a means of avoiding some of the development struggles Cyberpunk 2077 faced thanks to working with last-gen consoles, but is something that Tremblay did not seem particularly keen on.

"It's something we discussed, actually, but we're not 100 percent sure. Maybe - so it's hard to say if we want to go this way at this stage." he begins. " would assume that as long as I understand, like, the strategy we want to do - I'm just trying not to say too much, bear with me - most likely, the launch, we will not have a PC-only launch, for example."

On the other hand, Tremblay made clear that while The Witcher 4 will likely launch across multiple platforms, this certainly does not mean it will launch on all platforms. "That being said, will it mean that we will have - let's say there were 20 platforms available - we'll have 20 at launch? Maybe not. But at least PC only, and then scattered, it's not necessarily the approach we want to go forward, for sure."

However, The Witcher 4 is, of course, still very early in development, and while the team at CDPR have a strategy in place for how the game's launch will likely take place, there's plenty of time for things to change before that release date comes. For now, though, console fans can likely rest easy that a PC-only launch does not seem on the cards for The Witcher 4. "I don't think this is a strategy we want to adopt right now."

