Cyberpunk 2077 beats The Witcher 3's all-time concurrent player record on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 has overtaken The Witcher 3's all-time concurrent player count record on Steam.

Over the past weekend, the Twitter user below noted that, by tracking both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 via SteamDB (opens in new tab)'s database site, there's an intriguing discovery to be had. It turns out Cyberpunk 2077, with 104,827 players over the past weekend, beat The Witcher 3's concurrent player record of 103,329.

Cyberpunk 2077 just passed the ALL TIME Steam Peak Concurrent Players for The Witcher 3Cyberpunk: 104,827The Witcher 3 (all time peak): 103,329Absolutely nuts. Nearly 2 years after launch Cyberpunk has more people playing it right now on Steam than The Witcher 3 has ever had pic.twitter.com/88tarGZibsSeptember 24, 2022 See more

In fact, Cyberpunk 2077's concurrent player record has actually risen above that mark since the initial tweet on September 24. The final concurrent player count record from the past weekend is actually 136,724, a staggering feat which puts Cyberpunk 2077 at over 30,000 more players than The Witcher 3 ever had at once on Steam.

For some added context, earlier this month we reported that Cyberpunk 2077 had an initial player count jump after the launch of the Edgerunner's anime spin-off. This "jump" put the game at merely 37,000, beating out the likes of Elden Ring, GTA 5, and Destiny 2, but still a whopping 99,000 players short of where the game would ultimately end up.

At the end of last week, developer CD Projekt revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 had seen a total player count of over one million players per day across all platforms over the past week. This actually came hot on the heels of Cyberpunk 2077 taking the number one best-selling game spot on Steam, if you want an idea of just how well the game has been doing since Edgerunners first launched on Netflix.

Edgerunners has been a smash-hit success then, not just for Netflix, but for Cyberpunk 2077 at large. The actual Edgerunner's in-game update for Cyberpunk 2077, where you can obtain several gear items and weapons used by the anime's characters in-game, has likely also helped the surge in new and returning players.

We're likely to see this happen all over again next year, when the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion launches in 2023.