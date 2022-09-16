Cyberpunk 2077 Steam player count jumps after Edgerunners update and Netflix anime

Cyberpunk 2077 certainly hasn't had the smoothest of rides since its release almost two years ago. But recently, there's been a surge of players to Night City, thanks to the game's latest patch and the highly polished Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

As per SteamDB (opens in new tab), yesterday, the number of concurrent Cyberpunk 2077 players peaked at 37,000, beating the likes of other popular single-player games like Elden Ring, which had 31,000, alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 and Destiny 2. If we compare this to August's peak of 16,000, the amount of players delving into CD Projekt Red's action-RPG has more than doubled in the last month.

The game's rise in popularity is likely due to its newest update, which introduces various fixes and gameplay improvements as well as extra features. Additionally, the recently released Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a big hit with viewers and has likely spurred many to dust off their copy of Cyberpunk 2077. The soaring player count is further aided by Steam's current promotion, which sees its regular price slashed by 50%.

CD Projekt Red recently pulled back the curtain on the future of Cyberpunk 2077 with the first footage of the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. So far, it's the only "planned" expansion for the game and will be exclusive to PC and new-gen consoles when it launches next year.

