First look at The Witcher 4 shows Ciri is the star but that sure sounds like Geralt at the end to me

The Witcher 4 is officially official with its first trailer and title... which is just The Witcher 4. After a surprise Game Awards 2024 reveal, we also have confirmation through plenty of beautiful cinematics that Ciri is the main protagonist of The Witcher 4, taking over from Geralt of Rivia.

CD Projekt Red treated fans to a generous six-minute trailer during The Game Awards 2024, and it shows a battle-hardened Ciri fighting for her life against various monsters. At the end, we hear what sure sounds like Geralt's voice, suggesting he'll appear in some capacity in the game, but that's unconfirmed. We do know the actor behind Geralt was "slapped" by CDPR after accidentally sharing a rumor that he was in it, so take from that what you will.

CDPR says The Witcher 4 "marks the beginning of a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer."

There are no gods here, only monsters ⚔️We're thrilled to reveal the first look at #TheWitcherIV — our upcoming single-player open-world RPG. It marks the beginning of a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer.… pic.twitter.com/Xu3YleR2ivDecember 13, 2024

We've known The Witcher 4 has been in development for some time now, but this is the first we've actually seen of it. CDPR has previously said the game will kickstart a brand new AAA trilogy. Considering The Witcher 3 is widely considered one of the best RPGs ever made, there's a metric ton of excitement riding on The Witcher 4.

Of course, it's also only one of many upcoming CDPR games on the horizon, including a full-on sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a remake of the original Witcher game, and a brand new Witcher game being developed by The Molasses Flood.

