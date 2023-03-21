One of the new Witcher games appears to have been completely rebooted

It sounds like The Witcher's Sirius project has been rebooted.

Yesterday on March 20, CD Projekt made a new regulatory announcement (opens in new tab) regarding expenses incurred thanks to development of Sirius. In short, the expenses from developing the project have increased, with CD Projekt noting that it will "accordingly burden" the company's next financial results.

"The aforementioned decision is based on results of evaluation of the scope and commercial potential of the original concept of Project Sirius, and ongoing work on formulating a new framework for this project," the announcement ends, making clear which project exactly is responsible for the increased financial burden.

This could mean one of two things. It either means Project Sirius has been entirely rebooted, or it has expanded dramatically in scope. We've heard relatively little since Sirius was first announced last October, but it's always been slated as a Witcher game that'll appeal to fans of the Netflix show.

Right now at least, The Witcher's Sirius project is still in development at The Molasses Flood, a Boston-based studio that CD Projekt acquired in 2021. The studio was always slated to work on the next entry in the Witcher series, except with this possible reboot, it might not be the next Witcher game in line to launch after all.

Sirius will offer multiplayer gameplay, last we heard from CD Projekt. It'll also feature co-op gameplay, assuming that's still the plan after this possible reboot. There's a lot we didn't know about Sirius, and that was before the project was either rebooted or expanded in scope under CD Projekt.

