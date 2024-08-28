The Witcher 4 has made "substantial progress" in 2024 and will soon advance to the "full production phase"

Development on The Witcher 4, or whatever the next game ends up being called, has made "substantial progress" so far in 2024, and will soon be advancing to the full production phase.

That's according to CD Projekt chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz, speaking in the video below. "The Polaris team - working on the next game in The Witcher saga - made substantial progress, which will soon enable us to wrap up pre-production and take this project to the full production phase," Nielubowicz says.

It's important to note that this is the CD Projekt CFO speaking about the progress made over the course of the first half of the 2024 fiscal year for the company. This means that the development team on The Witcher 4 would have made said "substantial progress" since the start of 2024.

Back in May, CD Projekt revealed that The Witcher 4 already had over 400 people working on it. In slides provided by CD Projekt alongside the video message from Nielubowicz, it's revealed that while The Witcher 4 had 407 people working on it as of April 2024, this figure has risen ever so slightly to 410 as of July 2024.

Additionally, when CD Projekt shared the number of people working on The Witcher 4 back in May, Nielubowicz commented that the studio planned for the sequel to enter the full production phase in the second half of 2024. Given the CFO's new comments, it seems like production for The Witcher 4 is still basically on track from where it was earlier this year.

