Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sightings: All 17 Cyberpsycho locations

The Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sightings are one of the hardest challenges in the game, because each one entails taking on a difficult boss. Before each fight though, you need to actually find the Cyberpsycho location in Cyberpunk 2077 and with the abundance of question marks and points of interest scattered across the map, it's not an easy – or quick – job to hunt them all down. So that's where this guide comes in, with easy-to-find descriptors for every single Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting jobs explained

Each Cyberpsycho Sighting has a unique mission name attached, which is what we've used to distinguish between each one. Use the sidebar on the left-hand side of the page to jump to each region of the map.

All Cyberpsychos can be found after you finish Transmission, one of the main story missions after meeting the Voodoo Boys, but a lot of them will still be quite tough. It's recommended you return later down the line, when you've levelled up somewhat.

Watson

Watson Cyberpsychos

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Matt Liaw

Location: On an unfinished highway bridge, north of the Charter St fast travel point in Kabuki.

When you discover Demons of War, you'll find some NCPD officers already fighting Matt Liaw, so he's not tricky to look for. He has got a very beefy sniper rifle so whenever he's aiming at you with the laser, get behind cover. Otherwise, flush him out from his cover with grenades and snipe him back if you can manage it.

When he's dead, interact with the laptop at the end of the bridge and read the three messages, then call Regina to complete Demons of War.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Ticket to the Major Leagues

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Alec Johnson

Location: In a storage facility on the south-west side of Little China.

Alec Johnson is hiding within a contained area, having a bit of a shout to himself. If you sneak inside, you'll spot him before he sees you, allowing you to land a nice headshot (preferably with a sniper rifle) before properly engaging, which should whittle a sizeable chunk of his health away. When he does get below 50% health, he switches to melee combat only with his Gorilla Arms, so make sure you have an SMG or LMG ready to mow him down.

When he's down, you just need to loot his body and call Regina to complete the mission.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Lt. Mower

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Lieutenant Mower

Location: North-east of the Halsey & MLK fast travel point, it's by the big building on Allen Street with multiple Militech vehicles around.

Pick up the first shard at the top of the stairs before you enter, then you'll spot Lieutenant Mower the second you round the corner. There's nowhere to take cover in the atrium, so get a long-range gun and take shots at her from afar. She's dashing about the place quickly though, so if she gets too close or you take too much damage, retreat back through the corridor. If you're seriously struggling, you can use EMP grenades to break her stealth camo.

When she's down, loot the stuff on her body and call Regina.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where The Bodies Hit The Floor

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Ellis Carter

Location: By the Totentanz, down an alley near the Pershing Street fast travel.

Head down the alley with corpses littered everywhere, looting any shards you see as you go. Ellis Carter can be found right at the end past the big fuel tank, behind a dumpster. If you can sneak up on him, you can get a one-hit KO stealth attack, but if you're not a high enough level then you'll want something that shoots a lot of bullets very quickly. He can dodge and dip like nobody's business, so it's not an easy fight. As always with these enemies, the Cripple Movement quickhack is crucial.

After you've disposed of him, loot the archived conversation between him and Brick, plus another one between Hoof and Sanders on another corpse, then send the information to Regina.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Six Feet Under

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Lely Hein Goon

Location: Follow the train tracks near the Ebunike Docks fast travel point.

Slowly proceed down the tracks and you'll find Lely Hein at the end, though you might also have another enemy to kill as well. He uses a sniper so either be quicker with your shots or sneak up on him to catch Lely Hein unaware. Grenades are great too in order to flush him out from behind cover.

Grab the single datashard off the cyberpsycho's body, read it, then pass the information on to Regina.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Zaria Hughes

Location: In the north-west section of Northside, near the docks (after 8pm)

Definitely the creepiest of the Cyberpsycho Sightings and one of the most difficult to complete, Zaria Hughes will only appear after 8pm. Approach the location and you'll find a ritual scene. Search the corpses and you'll find an encrypted shard; crack it and scan the other clues in the area until Zaria shows up.

She rushes at you with Mantis Blades which makes this fight difficult, but if you have gear with thermal damage resistance, you'll stand a better chance. Cripple Movement will also slow her down, if you have that quickhack.

Heywood

Heywood Cyberpsychos

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Seaside Cafe

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Dao Hyunh

Location: South-west corner of Heywood, by the ocean.

As you approach the cafe, you'll see a crowd of civilians peering over the edge. They'll flee in terror, leaving you to lean over the side and lay into the cyberpsycho. She will jump up to your level when you've got her attention, but as long as you have a close quarters combat weapon, this fight shouldn't be a problem. She only uses a handgun so just mow her down as quickly as possible.

When she's down, loot the shard on her body, read it, and message Regina.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Letter Of The Law

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Gaston Phillips

Location: An auto shop on the west side of Heywood, slightly north from the Seaside Cafe cyberpsycho sighting.

Enter this area through the ajar gate, but have your finger ready on the scan button because there will be a fair few trip mines to disable before you push in. If you have a sniper, when you reach the bend in the auto shop lot, you can see the cyberpsycho and start picking him off from afar, but before engaging with him up close make sure you disable as many mines as possible. Or detonate them when he's nearby. He moves quickly will deal serious damage if he gets close, so be careful and retreat if you need to.

Loot the shard off Gaston then read the messages on the computer for more info, and reach out to Regina when you're done.

City Centre

City Centre Cyberpsychos

Cyberpsycho Sighting: On Deaf Ears

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Cedric Muller

Location: On the ground floor of a multi-level parking lot on the west side of the City Centre.

As you head down the ramp, you'll see some NCPD officers get obliterated by the cyberpsycho, including one in a van. Keep heading down and if you have a sniper rifle, you'll be able to spot Cedric all the way at the far end of the parking lot. Pop him in his head to deal some serious damage, then when he starts approaching you, shoot him again. If he starts healing, there's not a lot you can do other than keep trudging through the fight.

When he's down, pick up the datashard off his body, plus another one in a grey box near where he was standing before the fight, then contact Regina.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Phantom of Night City

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Norio Akuhara

Location: A stone's throw north-west of the central circular section of the City Centre, by the Night City Centre for Behavioral Health building.

Head through the doorway where the objective marker is and you'll see a Tyger Claw thug in the distance, searching for the cyberpsycho. He'll get killed by Norio Akuhara, who you can take a potshot at with a sniper. Once you deplete half of his health, he'll flee and you need to keep chasing him.

Follow him through the alleyway and you'll enter a wider open space, which will have multiple Tyger Claws fighting within. Stick to the alley and pick them off from afar to prevent yourself from being overwhelmed. Eventually, when it's just Norio Akuhara left, you can push out with something better at close range and finish him off. Loot and read the shard on his body then message Regina.

Pacifica

Pacifica Cyberpsychos

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Smoke on the Water

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Diego Ramirez

Location: At the end of the long pier to the west side of Coastview.

Before you head down the pier to find Diego Ramirez, inspect the van parked underneath the pier first because it holds crucial information. When you take him on, he's got a strong shotgun and will get all up in your face, so try and pick him off from afar.

There are two shards to be found in the area, one on Ramirez once he's defeated and another on a corpse in the area. Read them both then contact Regina.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Lex Talions

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Ben Debaillon

Location: North of the Grand Imperial Mall in Pacifica.

To begin this, interact with and open the huge garage door that is shuttered by the objective marker. When inside, there'll be a couple of security cameras; take them out so you don't get spotted, and Ben Debaillon will be at the other end, alongside two drones and two droids. Focus on taking these out first or you'll have your work cut out for you – EMP grenades and quickhacks are your friend here. You can also snipe Debaillon directly in the head to eliminate him, or at the very least deal some serious damage, before the droids and drones spot you.

When all the enemies are defeated, interact with the computer on the desk and read the messages, then contact Regina.

Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo Cyberpsychos

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Discount Doc

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Chase Coley

Location: Rancho Coronado, in the Santo Domingo suburb, behind a shady ripperdoc clinic.

When you arrive, Chase will already be fighting a security guard, so hold off for a few moments so you can have the bosses sole focus. This is one of the most difficult Cyberpsycho fights because Chase has a massive shield he'll charge at you with. Use quickhacks like Short Circuit and Weapon Malfunction to gain a big advantage.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Under The Bridge

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Tamara Cosby

Location: Near the Hargreaves St fast travel point, in a homeless camp underneath the overpass.

Cross the road from the fast travel point and the cyberpsycho area will be in front of you, underneath the overpass. Pick up the datashard behind the curtain by the entrance, then head toward the middle of the encampment. Two security turrets are at the back of the camp, but you can remotely deactivate them before they spot you and come to life. When you're at the other end of the camp, Tamara Cosby will appear by the entrance where you've just come from.

She's a netrunner so she'll try and use a multitude of quickhacks on you, but as long as you keep putting her under pressure and dealing consistent damage, she won't have enough time to pull any of them off. Get in her face, whether it's with a shotgun, submachine gun, or a melee weapon, and she won't be able to defend herself. When you've looted all the shards, read them in your inventory then reply to Regina.

Badlands

Badlands Cyberpsychos

Cyberpsycho Sighting: The Wasteland

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Euralio Alma

Location: Along the roadside heading east in the Badlands, by two crashed vehicles.

When you approach the vehicles, use your scanner to check all the clues out. Follow the blood trail off the road and into the desert, and you'll eventually find Euralio Alma by the huge bridge. Like the Discount Doc Cyberpsycho encounter and the Royce fight near the start of the game (if you fought him), Euralio Alma has a huge robot exo-skeleton and a massive shield he'll whack you with. The weak point is a battery on his back though, if you can get behind him. Make sure you keep your distance and slowly whittle him down with ranged weapons.

After Euralio Alma has been defeated, loot his body, read the shard, and reach out to Regina.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Second Chances

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Zion Wylde

Location: In the enormous wind farm in the Badlands.

You'll find a body by two Raffen Shiv cars. Scan it, then proceed further into the desert, scanning bodies as you go. In the distance will be one of the many wind turbines, but this one will have Zion Wylde at the base, on an elevated platform. He has a long range sniper but for me, he was a seriously bad shot with it, so I could slowly pick him off with my sniper from afar until he eventually died. If you want to get close, make sure you keep using cover, then as you approach his makeshift camp, watch out for mines and trip wires everywhere.

When he's eventually down, just loost the datashard then read it and message Regina.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Name: Russell Greene

Location: On the hill north of the highway heading east and south of Rocky Ridge.

North-east of where the Badlands fixer is located is where you'll find the House on a Hill Cyberpsycho encounter, which is inside a huge gated compound. With the Remote Deactivation quickhack you can open the gate, or you can sneak around the side to find a hole in the fence. When you get inside, you'll want to deal with the patrolling drones quickly, along with deactivating the security turrets on the roof.

Head behind the house and you'll find the cyberpsycho inside the garage. If he hasn't spotted you yet, you can use a sniper rifle to get a cheeky headshot, before finishing him off with an assault rifle. Loot his body then loot the shard on the dead woman nearby before contacting Regina.