Blue Prince is a "true hybrid" of video and boardgame genius – the fact that it's an award-winning roguelike was never part of the plan: "Things spiraled way out of control"

Blue Prince is many things – roguelike, narrative adventure, puzzle game, walking simulator – all at once. Luckily, creator Tonda Ros can sum it up neatly. "The surface level is definitely a boardgame," he says. "It's like walking through your own boardgame."

Unsurprisingly, that's where its heart truly lies – and Ros' own, for that matter. "Most of my inspirations come from the board game world and the card game world, you know, games like Magic and Netrunner." Rummage through his personal favorite boardgames, as well as those he draws inspiration from, and you'll find that drafting plays a huge role in many of them.

"It's my favorite mechanic," Ros says. "When I started Blue Prince, what I was kind of preaching and professing as my favorite mechanic was the pick-three from board games." He uses Paper Mario's triple-choice leveling up process as an example of the pick-three system that initially inspired him. "Now it's so ubiquitous that it's more interesting to do other stuff." Enter: drafting.