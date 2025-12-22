After a 10-year silence, Ninja Gaiden 4 "continues the legacy" of an arcade classic while revitalizing it for the modern world: "It's not a Ninja Gaiden game without Ryu"

If you've read my five-star Ninja Gaiden 4 review, you'll already know this game means serious business. As the first new entry in the action franchise since 2014 spin-off Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z, made in partnership between developer Team Ninja and NieR:Automata studio Platinum Games, it's the return to form I'd been waiting for.

It's also the most unique iteration of the action franchise to-date. With a brand new protagonist, setting, and a complete overhaul of classic Ninja Gaiden action mechanics courtesy of Platinum's expertise, Ninja Gaiden 4 brings the series in line with modern expectations while holding true to its core DNA.

I spoke to director Masakazu Hirayama of Team Ninja, joined by Platinum Games producer and game director Yuji Nako, about the intentions behind some of Ninja Gaiden 4's biggest changes to the formula – and where the upcoming DLC will take Yakumo's journey next.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studio, Team Ninja, Platinum Games)

Q: How have you found the Ninja Gaiden 4 launch and reception?

A (Hirayama): From a developer's perspective, we spent so many years developing this game, so more than anything, I'm really happy to see that the game is out and that so many people are enjoying this. From seeing a lot of different users playing the game and just kind of seeing their comments, I've been noticing that there have been some requests that are being made for the game. We've already announced that we are making DLC for the game as well.



Right now we, Team Ninja, and Platinum Games are working together towards releasing this DLC for the game, and to be able to also ensure that a lot of this feedback and a lot of these requests that are being made are reflected in that DLC as well. So we plan to have content that hopefully everyone will enjoy and be satisfied with.