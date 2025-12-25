From Andor's shocking massacre to Pluribus's strange invasion, these are the best TV episodes of 2025

What are the best TV episodes of the year? It's a question you might have after checking out our list of the 25 Best TV Shows of 2025. Because even the very best shows have their ups and downs, their highs and their lows, while a so-so season can be elevated by a single standout hour.

The only challenge in coming up with this list was whittling it down to a top 5. And we couldn't even do that, so below you'll find a top 6 covering shows from across the year. Some may be obvious, but others have flown under the radar and deserve the spotlight. Some even work as completely standalone chapters, meaning you can experience the year's best TV, even if you don't want to spend multiple hours watching the preceding episodes.

So scroll below to discover our picks for the best TV episodes of the year, along with several honorable mentions. But beware spoilers for all the shows discussed follow. And if there are any worthy episodes that we missed, be sure to let us know in the comments below.

The Best TV episodes of 2025

6. The Wheel of Time season 3, episode 4 "The Road to the Spear"

(Image credit: Amazon)

One of many great shows to have been infuriatingly dumped by Prime Video, The Wheel of Time was never better than in season 3, episode 4. In it, Josha Stradowski delivers a heartbreaking performance, as Rand is forced to relive the lives of his ancestors in one of the Aiel's testing trials – and discovers how his lover Lanfear played a part in the destruction of the world. As he confronts the past, Rosamund Pike's Moiraine experiences terrible visions of the future, confirming that either she or Rand must die to stop the Dark One. Visually and narratively ambitious with jaw-droppingly high stakes, it's high fantasy at its finest. – Amy West, Entertainment Writer

5. Alien: Earth episode 5 'In Space, No One…'

(Image credit: Hulu / Disney Plus)

Alien: Earth marks a return to form for the venerable horror/sci-fi franchise, exploring themes of evolution and inhumanity through the comparison of xenomorphs and synthetics. Though it's Alien: Earth's new twist on the question of what it means to be a monster is what makes the show great, it's episode 5 that proves why the series is the true inheritor of the Alien franchise. Showing the original arrival of the Xenomorph on Earth, the show's inciting incident, the episode recaptures the heart of the original 1979 film and the gray, corporate morality that prioritizes weaponizing life over preserving it. – George Marston, Staff Writer

4. Pluribus episode 1 "We is Us"

(Image credit: Apple TV)

In some respects, Pluribus's first episode stands apart from the rest of the series. Our introduction to heartbroken novelist Carol Sturka (the great Rhea Seehorn) comes in the form of a nightmarish depiction of how an extra-terrestrial message fundamentally rewrites humanity virtually overnight. It's the most overtly horror-tinged episode of the season, playing out like a 21st century take on Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Written and directed by showrunner Vince Gilligan – returning to science fiction for the first time since his early career work on The X-Files – it’s a fearsomely confident opener that perfectly sets the stage for the rest of this uniquely thrilling drama. – Will Salmon, Streaming Editor

3. It: Welcome to Derry episode 7 "The Black Spot"

(Image credit: HBO)

After a decent start to the season, It: Welcome to Derry found its fear factor for the final stretch, peaking with the spectacular penultimate episode 'The Black Spot'. It's so good, in fact, that we called the extended assault on the Black Spot the scariest scene of the year, despite Pennywise only being part of the horrors. Placing audiences inside the titular speakeasy as it burns to the ground following a racist siege, the tour de force filmmaking doesn't give you a second to breathe. Amidst the chaos, the episode also finds time for one of the most emotional scenes of the year, as sweet Rich sacrifices himself to save Marge. To cap it all, the episode ends with an all-timer jump scare as a blood-soaked Pennywise, awakened ahead of schedule from his 27-year slumber, leaps from a fridge and hits Will with the Deadlights. Nailed It. – Jordan Farley, Managing Editor, Entertainment

2. Severance season 2, episode 7 "Chikhai Bardo"

(Image credit: Apple)

The seventh episode of Severance season 2, directed by Jessica Lee Gagné in her now Emmy-winning directorial debut, takes us out of the hyper-florescent lighting of Lumon and into a warm and cozy memory of the past… that doesn’t stay warm and cozy for very long. The deterioration of Mark and Gemma’s marriage, namely that scene where he walks out the door without saying “I love you,” is a gutwrenching watch – especially because it’s what ultimately led to the creation of Ms. Casey. It’s the softness of the cinematography and a knockout performance from Dichen Lachman that truly solidifies the episode as one of the year’s best. – Lauren Milici, Senior Writer

1. Andor season 2, episode 8 'Who Are You?'

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The political powder keg on Ghorman erupts as the Empire's iron grip dramatically loosens in Andor's high watermark. At its heart, the staunch careerist Syril's dreams lie in tatters as Kyle Soller delivers an award-worthy turn of a man completely and utterly crushed by a system that only saw him as a means to an end. What follows is a bleak, tense thriller that digs into creator Tony Gilroy's distaste for the Imperial corridors of power and the series' turn towards a flicker of hope that would soon spark a rebellion in a galaxy far, far away. – Bradley Russell, Senior Entertainment Writer

Honorable Mentions

The Witcher season 4, episode 5 "The Joy of Cooking" – Musical moments and animated interludes clash as the Hansa share their backstories in this unexpectedly brilliant narrative detour.

The Last of Us season 2, episode 2: "Through the Valley" – Joel's murder may have dominated headlines, but the siege of Jackson is equally thrilling TV that, crucially, wasn't in the game.

Squid Game season 3, episode 2: "The Starry Night" – The best episode of Squid Game's final run puts a tense spin on hide and seek, as Gi-hun sets out on a one-man revenge mission.

Adolescence episode 3: "The Conversation" – Each of Adolescence's four chapters was worthy of inclusion, but the extended interview that episode 3 depicts heralded the arrival of a major talent in Owen Cooper.

For more Year in Review coverage, check out our list of the Best Movies of 2025, or dive into our interview with Andor creator Tony Gilroy to discuss GamesRadar+'s TV show of the year.