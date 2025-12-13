"I wish I had the Katamari Damacy IP": To a T was meant to counter the "downer" vibes of 2019 America, but Keita Takahashi says it "didn't sell well" and fears it "just wasn't a good fit"

To a T is both a game about not fitting in and a game that doesn't fit in. Designer Keita Takahashi has a reputation for making games that march to the beat of their own bongos, but To a T stands out even among his catalog of idiosyncratic oddities. It's a narrative adventure game in the format of a TV show, with the focus put squarely on quirky storytelling over the open-ended sandbox play of titles like Katamari Damacy.

You might have an easier time grasping the appeal of To a T if you think of it less as a story-driven video game and more as an interactive slice-of-life anime. It's divided into a series of episodes – each bookended by a delightful opening and ending song and animation – showing little vignettes in the life of an everyday teenager. Well, scratch that "everyday" part, as this teenager is perpetually locked into a T pose.

The T-pose life works as a metaphor for living with a physical disability if you want to read the game that way, but more broadly it's a story about learning how to accept yourself for who you are and what "fitting in" really means. Just, you know, with a backdrop of animal shopkeepers, supernatural powers, and even a small-scale alien invasion amid the mundanity of normal life.

(Image credit: Uvula LLC)

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

It's sadly ironic, then, that a game about not fitting in seems to be struggling to find its place. Takahashi says that To a T "didn't sell well," to the point where he's uprooting after living in San Francisco as an indie dev for over a decade in order to return to Japan. Whether he'll continue making video games at all seems to be an open question.

But To a T was one of my favorite games in 2025. This was a year full of excellent new releases that I mostly struggled to connect with for one reason or another, to the point where I spent much of my gaming time ignoring the deluge of critically acclaimed titles to focus on older games I'd been meaning to play for years. Yet I took a chance on To a T, and found a heartwarming story with a love for life that's stuck with me far beyond any game that's likely to take home a GOTY award this year.

I was at one point set to speak with Takahashi in a video meeting for this piece, but scheduling conflicts – owing to his move to Japan – meant that he was ultimately only able to respond via email. Normally for a year-end feature like this, we'd weave a developer's quotes into a broader piece about a given game's place in the canon of that year's launches. But once you've seen Takahashi's responses below, I think you'll understand why we've simply decided to publish them in full.

Takahashi is equally funny, whimsical, and willing to recognize the melancholy of reality even in correspondence. Here's hoping his company, Uvula, manages to live on into the future, but in the meantime you should put on some MC Hammer (you'll understand why soon enough) and enjoy some unadulterated Keita.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

GamesRadar+: What was the most enjoyable part about making To a T?

Keita Takahashi: I had a lot of fun designing the animals and other characters and giving them personality through the script. I especially like the scene where Kinoko and Maruo talk about things they can talk about, like cars and mushrooms, when they see a Teen's talkative unicycle at the school gates. I also enjoyed adding the chorus sequence to create a nice rhythm to the sequence.

Your previous games didn't focus too much on story, but To a T is almost like a TV show – was that something you wanted to do from the beginning, make a game more focused on dialog and story?