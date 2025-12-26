Vampire games were neglected in 2025, but their shunning only proves my point: this was the year of the underdog bloodsucker
Year in Review 2025 | Even Dracula needs a friend
2025. New York. Watched The Game Awards, saw Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won everything; should have been under wool blankets in bed, but I had too much nervous energy. The city is impressive this time of year, sparkles on the snow keep me awake. (Mem. Replace blinds with thick curtains.) They give me strange dreams, something about a bloodsucking anime girl in a Bandai Namco game…
I'd write this sort of note to myself if I were reporting as Jonathan Harker, Bram Stoker's confident Victorian solicitor – but, you know, I might as well be. Me and Jonathan have both been recently afflicted with Dracula, and I am now certain 2025 is the year of the vampire.
Quietly, as required by their nighttime nature, the pale demons have dominated new and upcoming video games. While indie and AAA phenomenons like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and a barrage of others showed their faces to the sun at award shows and Reddit threads, games about vampires have been slumped in the shadows.
Say it, out loud
