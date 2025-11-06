Mass layoffs hit Square Enix hours after it shares plans to have AI handle "70%" of its quality assurance and debugging soon

Square Enix also revealed plans to shift development to Japan

Layoffs have hit Square Enix in the US and UK, with upwards of 100 employees reportedly impacted.

Several laid-off employees confirmed the news on social media. I reached out to Square Enix for comment and clarification, and received the following reply from a company spokesperson:

"This was an extremely difficult decision, made following careful consideration and analysis by our leadership, in order to best position the Group’s long-term growth.

Square Enix has historically been vocal about investing in AI – CEO Takashi Kiryu said last year he wants the company to be "aggressive" with the technology – so this comes as no great surprise, but today's one-two punch of AI and layoffs has nevertheless stoked scrutiny at a time where the games industry is, by and large, grappling with exactly these two issues.

