Producer behind banned horror game Horses says public outcry and support "made a huge, huge difference," but it's still "very likely" the end for the studio

"We might be able to pay back the people who have lent us the money and pay off the debt. But it's unlikely that will give us enough money to actually produce something new at this point"

Horses
(Image credit: Santa Ragione)

Horses developer Santa Ragione is still "very likely" done making games despite an uptick in sales seemingly stemming from recent publicity and community support.

Despite being banned on Steam and, mere days prior to launch, on the Epic Games Store too, Horses released on Humble and GOG to generally favorable reviews on December 2 and topped GOG's best-seller charts against all odds. Santa Ragione founder and Horses producer Pietro Righi Riva said recently the game's virality did help sales, but not enough to get the studio "out of the woods," and now, he's going a step further by re-confirming what he said before launch: that Horses is almost certainly the studio's final game.

