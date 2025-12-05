"This still does not compare to the kind of audience we would have on Steam": Horses lead says ban virality helped sales "but we're not out of the woods," and he fears "self-censorship" with future games

News
By published

Horses has become a top seller on GOG

Horses
(Image credit: Santa Ragione)

News and discussion ignited by Steam and the Epic Games Store banning arthouse horror game Horses has boosted sales of the game on stores like GOG, but developer Santa Ragione says this is at best partially offsetting the loss of the platform-defining Steam audience.

At the time of writing, Horses is ranked second under "Bestselling (recently)" games on GOG.

Speaking with The Verge, Santa Ragione cofounder and Horses producer Pietro Righi Riva says "all this attention" has brought some relief. "I'm probably going to be able to give back most of the money [roughly half of $100,000] that I had to borrow," he says of the game's budget. "But we’re not out of the [woods] yet, no."

"I think there is going to be, in my case, and in other people's case, a certain degree of self-censorship," he said. "It’s terrifying, and it's going to make people make safer and safer games, me included."

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.