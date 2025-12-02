Banned by Steam, $100,000 in the hole, and facing shutdown, graphic horror game dev now dropped by Epic Games Store "roughly 24 hours before launch"

Horses, developer Santa Ragione's very intentionally upsetting horror game about naked, censored humans in horse costumes, has been banned by the Epic Games Store just one day before launch, after Epic said it would "promote and support" the game when it was banned by Steam following a content review by Valve.

Santa Ragione shared the news on Bluesky on the heels of the game's release on GOG, Itch, and Humble for $4.99. "Yesterday, the Epic Games Store decided at the last minute not to distribute the game, after having previously approved a release build," the studio says.

In an updated FAQ on the situation – which also describes the funding hole the studio is in after investing two years and $100,000 into Horses, with the studio now facing "likely" shutdown – the developer says this decision arrived mid-evening on December 1, "roughly 24 hours before launch," giving the team effectively zero time to make any changes that might clear the game for release.