From Borderlands 4 to Battlefield 6, the best FPS games of 2025 are high-octane, frenetic experiences

2025 has been a bumper year for FPS games – the kind of year that makes you look at your backlog, sigh deeply, and accept that you're just never finishing anything ever again. It's been a year where even the weird experimental shooters have been good, and long-running franchises have come good after years in the wilderness. Our list of best FPS games for 2025 stretches in every direction: tighter, faster arena shooters; big-budget bombast; extraction shooters refining their brutal little loops; and narrative blasters that hit harder than you expect.

These are the five FPS games that defined 2025; the ones that stuck with us. They're smart, sharp, messy, stylish, occasionally infuriating, but always compelling. These games that understand the fantasy at the heart of the FPS: pointing something that goes bang at something that needs to fall over, and somehow turning that simple loop into comforting video game junk food.

5: Metal Eden

(Image credit: Reikon Games)

Developer: Reikon Games

Platform(s): PS5, PC, Xbox Series X



From the developers behind 2017's Ruiner, Metal Eden is a razor-sharp arena FPS that feels like a love letter to the glory days of twitch shooters. It's fast, stylish, and brutal in a way most modern games are too polite to be. Movement is snappy, guns hit hard, and every arena feels built to make you sweat. The arena shooting here reminds me of 2016's Doom, and at five hours long it's a tightly placed slice of fun that is the perfect palate cleanser between some of the other FPS games on this list. The story and world is couched in sci-fi nonsense, but it's pulpy fun if you can tolerate all the talk of floating cities, COREs, and hyper units.



Movement is pleasingly fluid and you get a double-jump, air and ground dashes and even a jetpack to make your fights feel three-dimensional. The guns are phenomenal, with your default weapon being a full-auto submachine gun that can chew through enemies without a problem. When you get access to the game's pistol, traditionally a lame starter-weapon in most FPS games, the high-damage blasts that turn enemies into chunks is a revelation.

4: RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

(Image credit: Nacon)

Developer: Teyon

Platform(s): PS5, PC, Xbox Series X

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business feels like a magic trick: while it's technically a standalone DLC for Rogue City, it's actually a whole new game in DLC clothing. Unfinished Business doubles down on the fantasy of being a legally sanctioned fridge with a gun, but this time you get to play as regular made-of-meat Alex Murphy, but also you can play as a much-bigger-fridge-with-a-gun, the ED209.

Unfinished Business strips away a lot of the open-world Deus Ex-ish bits of Rogue City and instead chucks you into the bottom floor of an OCP skyscraper, the Omnitower, occupied by mercenaries and tasks you with fighting your way to the top. At its core, it's the same game as Rogue City, but the pacing is cleaner, there's an all-new cryo cannon and you can even fight those ridiculous ninja robocops from Robocop 3 if that's something you've been craving for some reason.

3: Borderlands 4