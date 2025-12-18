Skin Deep is "an immersive sim for sickos," a Die Hard-inspired stealth game where you're not a "walking pile of guns that just shoots down everything, you are this fragile bag of meat"

Behind the scenes at GamesRadar+, we have a pretty affectionate relationship with the term "sicko." If you've spent any time in online communities, you've probably seen the faux-political comic from The Onion with the guy in the shirt marked "sickos" proclaiming "yes… ha ha ha… yes!" In meme form, this sicko is usually obsessed with some innocuous special interest that sits outside the mainstream. Among the GamesRadar+ staff, we have our retro gaming sickos, our strategy sickos, and even a fair few cozy gaming sickos – people whose knowledge and passion for a given genre go far beyond the average gamer's.

"Someone described our game as being an immersive sim for sickos," Skin Deep designer Brendon Chung tells me, and I immediately know exactly what he means. "I really thought that was very funny, because I'm glad it found this audience of people who want a first-person game that has interactions that you don't often see, and is playful. We're really glad it found its peoples."

The tenets of the immersive sim have always been a bit hard to define. They're usually first-person (but not always), and they're usually focused on stealth (but not always). Semi-modern classics like BioShock, Dishonored, and the later Deus Ex games probably best define the format for today's players. You have a set of tools and are dropped into an intricately designed level with a multitude of pathways to achieving your end goal. It can feel as if a game designer is handing you the keys to their work and simply saying, "Here you go. Go wild."

Die Hard in space