Skin Deep is "an immersive sim for sickos," a Die Hard-inspired stealth game where you're not a "walking pile of guns that just shoots down everything, you are this fragile bag of meat"

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Behind the scenes at GamesRadar+, we have a pretty affectionate relationship with the term "sicko." If you've spent any time in online communities, you've probably seen the faux-political comic from The Onion with the guy in the shirt marked "sickos" proclaiming "yes… ha ha ha… yes!" In meme form, this sicko is usually obsessed with some innocuous special interest that sits outside the mainstream. Among the GamesRadar+ staff, we have our retro gaming sickos, our strategy sickos, and even a fair few cozy gaming sickos – people whose knowledge and passion for a given genre go far beyond the average gamer's.

"Someone described our game as being an immersive sim for sickos," Skin Deep designer Brendon Chung tells me, and I immediately know exactly what he means. "I really thought that was very funny, because I'm glad it found this audience of people who want a first-person game that has interactions that you don't often see, and is playful. We're really glad it found its peoples."

Die Hard in space