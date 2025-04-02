Nintendo admits "there were times when we wished the Switch system's processor was faster" so that "developers could make any kind of game they wanted"

On the heels of today's big Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo has admitted the original Switch and its limited hardware were creative bottlenecks at times.

Nintendo's marketing team has put a fair amount of focus on the Switch 2's improved processor and internal storage compared to the Switch 1, and it sounds like that could be the result of some occasional frustration with the original console's technical limitations.

"There were times when we wished the Switch system's processor was faster so that we could provide new and unprecedented gameplay experiences," said producer Kouichi Kawamoto in a new Q&A published today alongside the Direct. "I think the processor we chose to implement in Switch during its development was the best option at the time. However, as time went on, we began to realize that it didn't necessarily mean developers could make any kind of game they wanted with it."

It's been wildly apparent to most Switch players that the almost eight-year-old mobile console is underpowered not only compared to its contemporaries but also in the context of its own games. Semi-recent exclusives like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Princess Peach Showtime have struggled to run at acceptable frame rates, and that's not even taking into account third-party games, which have varied significantly in terms of performance.

In contrast to the OG Switch's 720p handheld screen, the Switch 2 boasts a 1080p LCD screen and internals capable of outputting 4K resolution in docked mode. We also now know the Switch 2 is getting technically demanding games like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk, further underscoring the improved capabilities of the upcoming console, launching June 5 for $450.

