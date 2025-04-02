Nintendo nearly called the Switch 2 the "Super Nintendo Switch" as a throwback to the NES, but "it didn't feel right"

News
By published

Nintendo "really struggled to find" the right name

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 nearly had a very different name, in what would have been a 30-year throwback.

Following on from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo has revealed more information about the development of the Nintendo Switch 2 in a series of developer interviews. In the fourth and final part of that series, Kouichi Kawamoto, producer in Nintendo's entertainment planning & development department, explained how the Switch 2 got its name.

"There were a lot of ideas for the name, and we really struggled to find the right one," he explained. "We even considered ideas like 'Super Nintendo Switch." That, clearly, was a reference to the naming convention between 1983's Nintendo Entertainment System, and it's 1990 follow-up, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. But while the Switch 2 certainly isn't the only other console to borrow from its predecessor's name, Kawamoto explained that there was a very specific reason why it couldn't be 'Super' in the same way as the SNES.

"Super NES, which came out after the NES, couldn't play NES games. Since Switch 2 can play Switch games, it didn't feel right to use the same naming convention as Super NES. Switch 2 is a new system with improved performance, but we'd like players to get their hands on it not to focus on the specs, but rather to think of it as the latest system developed by Nintendo."

So there it is - it's the Nintendo Switch 2's backwards compatibility that means it had to change its name away from the iconic NES and its successor.

See more Nintendo Switch News
CATEGORIES
Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.

Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World: Everything we know about the upcoming Switch 2 game
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.

Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June
See more latest
Most Popular
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June
A screenshot shows a promotional image for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal.
Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con graphic from Nintendo Direct
Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally launch in 2025, and the long-awaited Metroidvania is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2
Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza launches on Switch 2 this July as just the second 3D platformer in the character's 44-year history
Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry anime's Dante actor says the Netflix series and Capcom games aren’t "one to one," but fans should prepare for "so many Easter eggs"
Borderlands 4
Borderlands 4 is launching on Switch 2, bringing Gearbox's "most ambitious Borderlands game" to Nintendo's next console
kirby riding a star-shaped glider
Forget Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders returns after 20 years, with Smash Bros' Masahiro Sakurai back at the helm
The Duskbloods
The Duskbloods is Hidetaka Miyazaki's next game, coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026, and it looks like it is to Bloodborne as Elden Ring was to Dark Souls
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveals Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a Legend of Zelda spin-off set before Tears of the Kingdom