Super Smash Bros. Director Masahiro Sakurai has a friend in Undertale developer Toby Fox - all because of how deeply their posts are read into

There are some people who can't tweet without it becoming news. Hideo Kojima, LocalThunk, and Masahiro Sakurai, a game developer who's worked on Kirby and was the director for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He and Undertale dev Toby Fox have shared some tweets about this phenomenon, and now we're turning those tweets into news.
When Nintendo announced it was hosting a Direct last week, Sakurai quote tweeted it with a single word that translates to something like "uh-huh," or "I see." As reported by Automaton, this word was mistranslated by Google and DeepL to "method," and this sent people spiraling trying to figure out what he meant.
Sakurai has since responded to the Automaton article, writing, "I can't even carelessly tweet…" It must be strange having everything you post online be put under a microscope by your fans. It's a feeling Fox can relate to, as he replies, "A friend whose tweets are always read too deeply into.
うかつにつぶやくこともできないなー… https://t.co/hIG1qRzBbsMarch 27, 2025
That's the Google translation anyway. The DeepL translation for that tweet reads, "Friends whose tweets are read in depth every time," which is fairly similar. Sakurai responds, "Maybe… Maybe?" So should we be going through his tweets with a fine-tooth comb? Who knows...
What's cute here is noting that the two are friends, or at least Fox considers them friends. I didn't actually know Fox spoke Japanese until today, but when you take a look at Undertale it's clear he has an interest in Japanese art and culture.
Sakurai has also said he's surprised the Switch 2 Direct coming later today is an hour long, and even he doesn't know what's going to be in it.
What are your Nintendo Switch 2 Direct predictions? I'd love a new Smash Bros. but I'm not sure how likely that is.
