Undertale's Toby Fox teases arrival of Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4: PS5 testers are "slurping the last drops of soda from between the ice cubes now"

Deltarune tomorrow?

Deltarune
(Image credit: tobyfox)

Solo Undertale developer Toby Fox has been teasing the 2025 release of Deltarune's next two chapters – and with PlayStation 5 testing possibly wrapping up, it sounds like Chapters 3 and 4 might be just around the corner.

Deltarune has been in the works for over six years now, with Fox confirming late this past fall that its long-awaited Chapters 3 and 4 would "100% come out in 2025." At the turn of the year, the beloved dev created an online thread with frequent updates on the coming chapters' progress, recently revealing that testing on PlayStation 5 had begun. Fox is now back with another post seven days after the last, indicating that testing is going well.

"They only reported 1 bug yesterday (we've received over 500 individual reports since we started testing Chapter 3 PC)," writes the dev. "Feels like they're slurping the last drops of soda from between the ice cubes now." One bug is not a big deal at all compared to over 500, and with PC testing largely over, this could mean the new chapters are closer than ever before – or, at the least, that's what fans commenting on Fox's post believe.

They only reported 1 bug yesterday (we've received over 500 individual reports since we started testing Chapter 3 PC) Feels like they're slurping the last drops of soda from between the ice cubes now

tobyfox (@tobyfox.undertale.com) 2025-03-04T03:02:14.034Z

"DELTARUNE TOMORROW," reads one such excited player's response. "All that's left is to bite the ice cubes," jokes another fan. The rest of the replies see commenters editing Fox's posts to read "Deltarune tomorrow" and other variations of the text that include "tomorrow" in them – just as they did under his previous update. There's no telling when Chapters 3 and 4 will truly drop, though, but it's probably safe to say it won't be tomorrow.

Until the next two chapters do launch, however, fans and prospective players can enjoy the first 10 or so hours of Deltarune for free on Steam or on consoles via the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5. It's never too late to get into the hotly anticipated follow-up to Fox's 2015 gem for the first time, nor is it too early to replay the initial two chapters before 3 and 4 arrive – hopefully not too long from now.

Hungry for more? While you wait, here are some of the best games like Undertale around.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

