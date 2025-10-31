Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0 - everything you need to know

In a move that has surprised everyone, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0 is coming in 2026. Yes, the game that Nintendo said it was no longer supporting way back in 2021 is getting a big update, which just so happens to coincide with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade for the game.

Offering up improved resolutions, mouse controls, a new megaphone item, 12-player online multiplayer and a few other additions, the Switch 2 game upgrade is going to bring island life to Nintendo's new-gen console in style.

But, Switch 2 Edition aside, there's plenty coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on both the original Switch and the Switch 2. So, get ready for all that's set to come by finding a helpful breakdown of everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0 ahead of launch in 2026.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Along with knowing the big update and revitalization of the game is going to be free to play, we also know that Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0 release date is set for January 15, 2026.

That's the same day as the Switch 2 Edition launches, complete with upgrade pack option for those who already own the game.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Although the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack will cost money - albeit just $4.99 / £4.19 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0 is free to play and will add a whole host of new features to the game.

That's for players still rocking an original Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED, as well as those diving into island life on Switch 2.

Help run the Resort Hotel

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Your pier is getting an update with 3.0, and Kapp'n's family is moving in. Update 3.0 will add a whole new Resort Hotel to your island, which Kapp'n's family is going to need your help to decorate - think Happy Home Paradise but hotel rooms.

You'll be given a theme to follow for each guest room, where you'll have to add furniture, wallpapers, lights and everything else you'll need to make a nice getaway space. Random villagers will then come and stay, and even walk around your island as the ultimate vacay spot. You can use amiibo to invite them to stay at the Resort Hotel, too.

Rewards for your hard work come in the form of hotel tickets, which you can exchange at the Hotel Souvenir shop for new items and furniture, which will seemingly be on rotation like Nook's Cranny.

You can even set rental outfits for villagers visiting your island by putting them on the mannequins in the Souvenir Shop, matching your island theme or the current season, or just whatever you fancy really.

Tom Nook's at it again

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Of course, the graft doesn't end there, Tom Nook's getting involved with this new venture too. He's going to get you to help 'promote' the new Resort Hotel by making DIY recipes that can be shipped off island to showcase what kind of wares your island has to offer wannabe visitors. Craft what he's looking for, then get Kapp'n on the shipping to earn even more hotel tickets.

Resetti is finally arriving

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Our old 'pal' Resetti is finally making an official debut in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0. He's here to offer a brand new Reset Service, which actually sounds like a very useful tool for those of us heading back to our island after a number of years. Who knows what state I left everything in...

Resetti's Reset Service will let you tidy up areas of your island, removing all the items you've left on it and safely storing them for you - rather than you having to do it all manually. He'll let you pick from clearing up the following three options:

A specific area

Just the beach

The entire island

But don't be too hasty wiping all your full island placements because...

Slumber Islands give you additional islands to design