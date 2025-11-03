Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Switch 2 update trailer didn't bother to mention one of the biggest quality-of-life changes coming to the game, despite fans begging for it since launch

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update's best feature wasn't even included in the announcement video; instead it's a throwaway line on the Nintendo website.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was an interesting departure in some ways; namely, the game had a ton of crafting and building elements in the early hours for players to get through before they arrived at what can be considered the traditional Animal Crossing experience. And one of the biggest issues there was it wasn't exactly the most intuitive game when it came to crafting, requiring players to carry materials in their limited inventory space and craft items one at a time.

And after 4 years of silence, Nintendo confirmed Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a major new update for the original Switch version alongside the release of a Switch 2 edition. And while the trailer did spark a glimmer of hope with a split-second look at bulk crafting, there was no confirmation of other changes in the same vein. But as it turns out, Nintendo didn't think it was interesting enough for a shoutout.

As spotted by Twitter user Chase247, Nintendo has confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons' upcoming update will in fact allow players to craft items straight from their storage, instead of having to manually place everything in their on-person inventory before heading to the crafting table. This, mixed with bulk crafting, is a game changer for building things for your island, so how did Nintendo highlight such a massive change? Why, a throwaway line on its website, of course.

On the store page for Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack, the game's description reads: "The free update is available to all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players and includes a few more additions to make crafting items and managing your island a little easier. You can now craft items in batches, pulling materials directly from your storage."

With Nintendo so nonchalantly confirming one of the most requested features for the game ever, one user took to Twitter to note, "That’s the number one thing I've been asking for and they just don’t mention it????" Another sums things up nicely: "Holy crap, it's about time."

