After 1000 hours of hoarding Bells, the Animal Crossing Switch 2 edition has finally convinced me that it's time to restart my island

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is my most-played game on the Nintendo Switch. I have over 1000 hours recorded on it, and am so stinking rich that even Tom Nook's regular extortion feels like nothing to my loaded pockets of Bells. However, when you have everything, life can get pretty boring. For over a year now, I've felt both overwhelmed by the concept of redesigning my very cute island and restless by the lack of goals to work towards. However, I've never managed to stop being a cozy virtual hoarder and just reset everything –- that is, until Nintendo's recent announcement of the Switch 2 Edition and free update heading our way on January 15, 2026.

On October 30, 2025, Nintendo gave Animal Crossing fans a collective heart attack, with the surprise news of a free update as well as a Switch 2 upgrade for New Horizons. For years, many of us believed Nintendo was done with the latest addition to the Animal Crossing franchise, since the last update (and paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise) was in 2021. So, learning that the Switch 2 Edition has a bunch of new features, enhanced graphics, and that the free update also comes with a ton of new gameplay, thanks to a new Resort building that sits on our pier, was frankly mind-blowing.

It also hit me harder than any of the game's past update announcements. After seeing snippets of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 upgrade, I felt like it was 2018 all over again. I'm just as excited as I was back when Animal Crossing: New Horizons was first announced during a Nintendo Direct six years ago. Like I was back in the day, I'm now filled with creative ideas and craving to be in debt to that apron-wearing tanuki once again.

Designing like a pro

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The upcoming Switch 2 game makes decorating and customization a whole lot easier, thanks to the implementation of the Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse controls. You can easily group and drag furniture into areas, and all past furniture-placement issues with the grid seem to be fixed as well. Making your own custom designs also looks to be a lot quicker and easier, thanks to these controls. As someone who loves making customized signs in front of all my villagers' houses and artwork to display on my island as well, but always got frustrated by how long it took via a normal controller and touch screen, my mind is already racing at the possible designs I can bash out.

These decorating features, the enhanced graphics, the introduction of bulk crafting, and the fact that the Switch 2 edition will also have the content from the free update that includes Kappa's family's resort (which will ask to raise your brand recognition via crafting requests and decorate rooms for guests), make the game feel almost new again. After all, there's a whole new currency to collect, requests to fill, and, along with raising your island rank, you'll now need to make sure your hotel is the prime time holiday destination as well.

After a year of being in Island limbo, I want to start fresh with all these new goals to work towards. I also want a completely fresh slate for designing, and while I'll mourn all the bells and time put into my inclines, bridges, and aesthetically pleasing villager neighborhood, the new mouse controls and introduction of bulk crafting make me more excited than nervous to say goodbye to 1000 hours of hard work.

Sure, I can just make use of the new Island clean-up features from Resetti that the update is bringing, where our favorite angry mole will clear furniture and designs and put them in storage. But having so much stuff is part of the reason I've been avoiding my Island to begin with (be they in storage or not).

Goodbye chores

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now, coming back to my island feels like walking into a cluttered garage that I've been meaning to clean up for ages. Seasonal items, a mountain of wallpaper, and cockroaches scattering around my floor plan are staring me dead in the eye, and honestly, my brain would just rather not deal with it. I also don't want to see my villagers asking me where I've been (I can't deal with that level of shame).

Rather than deal with tasks that feel more like chores than fun, or get social anxiety from all the colorful animals I've essentially ghosted for a year (sorry, Stiches), January 15 has given me the perfect reason to start a new life and new experience on the Island. And, knowing how easy I fall into the gameplay loop when I have stamps and bells to collect, I'm more confident than ever before that it's the right move to make and that by resetting, I'll be reminded of why this is one of the best Switch games ever made.

I love Animal Crossing – I always have, since I first played Wild World on my Nintendo DS. I also know that it can consume my life and gaming time in the best possible way under the right circumstances. The Switch 2 Edition is a perfect storm of fresh content and quality of life changes that make New Horizons feel less grindy and new again. All I need to do is be willing to say goodbye to 1000 hours of memories.

It's a daunting task, but I think it's time to stop treating my Island like a time capsule and get it back to feeling like a game again. My new Animal Crossing era is coming. If you are like me and are considering resetting your island or if you'd be down to game the turnip stock market with me as we fall back into Tom Nook's clutches and debt traps, let me know in the comments. After all, two villagers holding axes and stockpiling turnips can always hold their own against a landlord, reset or not.

