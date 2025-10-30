Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a $5 Switch 2 upgrade and a big free update with co-op islands and an NPC resort – 4 years after we thought Nintendo abandoned it

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is officially coming to the Switch 2 as a brand-new edition of the beloved 2020 life sim gem – but that's not all, as Nintendo has an update in store for the game, too, years after fans thought they'd seen the final big patch.

Major Animal Crossing: New Horizons content updates came to a halt in 2021 with 2.0 (not counting bug fixes and more minor patches) – or so we thought. Alongside its announcement regarding the Switch 2 edition, Nintendo has also revealed new features for both the OG Switch version as well as the more recent console's upcoming one.

The first big highlight is the addition of the resort hotel, run by Kapp'n and his family. To attract guests to the island, you'll be able to help Kapp'n by decorating rooms in the resort – think Happy Home Paradise, but in the base game.

There will also be new clothing and furniture at the souvenir shop, and the ability to dress its mannequins up with outfits for guests to wear. Additionally, Resetti is making a return with his handy Reset Service to help tidy up your island (let's face it, most of us could use a reset at this point).

We can soon upgrade our houses even more, too, allowing storage to hold a whopping 9,000 items – including flora like flowers, trees, and shrubs as well.

The most exciting feature, in my opinion, isn't Kapp'n's resort, Resetti, or the storage upgrade, however – it's Slumber Island. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, we'll be able to design and save up to three new islands and collaborate on them with friends.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition & Free Update – Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

From the layout to the size, it's entirely customizable, and can be built and designed alongside pals with shared decorations and inventory. Plus, you can invite residents from your home island. No island is complete without Raymond, after all.

There are plenty of new items to look forward to as well, from LEGO (yes, actual LEGO) to classic Nintendo bits and bobs.

As for the Switch 2 version of the game, it's packing quite a few upgrades: improved resolution (shiny 4K while docked, baby), mouse controls with the new Joy-Con 2 controllers (allowing for hand-written messages and more), 12-player online sessions, and others.

My personal favorite new Switch 2 feature is the megaphone – an item that we'll be able to use to call specific residents over. Gone are the days of circling my island to hand over a lost item, it seems.

The Nintendo Switch 2 edition of New Horizons is set to release on January 15, right at the beginning of next year, for $64.99. Fans who already own the original Switch copy can purchase an upgrade pack for $4.99, with preorders live on the eShop now.

The free update – which both Switch and Switch 2 players can anticipate – is arriving on the same date as the new edition. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have some island planning to do…

