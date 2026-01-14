How to update Animal Crossing New Horizons

Updating Animal Crossing New Horizons works just like any other Nintendo Switch game, where the option to update should appear when you try to launch the game. However, with ACNH's 3.0 update going live surprisingly early, it seems like it's being a bit finnicky for some players. Also bear in mind that the premium Switch 2 upgrade is not out yet, so if you're wondering why that isn't installing, you just need to wait! But if the game is refusing to upgrade to version 3.0 at all, the following steps and advice should help you update Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Before you get started, please make sure you've done everything you need to transfer your Animal Crossing New Horizons island to Switch 2 if you've just upgraded!