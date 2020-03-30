How to create hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Not only are Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers a wonderful way to make your island look beautiful, there's also a science to unlocking the full bouquet. There are new breeds that haven't featured in the series before too, so it makes the process even more exciting for players old and new to discover.
Below, you'll find all the details for all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower types to unlock, how to create hybrid flowers, and best planting practices, so check it out.
Flower types
How to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers
Like with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit, you will have a certain number of flowers native to your island. On mine, for example, I grew pansies, hyacinths and windflowers natively, but had to travel to friends' islands to gather the rest. You can get lucky using Nook Miles Tickets trips, but I've not had any luck with that despite all the money I've spent on tickets.
Here's the full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers available:
- Cosmos
- Hyacinths
- Lilies
- Mums
- Pansies
- Roses
- Tulips
- Windflowers
Hybrid flowers
How to create Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers
Just as with previous Animal Crossing games, you can crossbreed your blooms to get hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These provide unique colour variations that can't be bought or found growing naturally. You're basically about to become a flower scientist.
To create flower hybrids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you'll need to plant your flowers in a checkerboard pattern on your island. This will give them space to cross-pollinate and do some flower breeding, with the hybrid flowers growing in the gaps.
You'll need to make sure your flowers are watered each day - either by you with your watering can, or the rain. You'll know which flowers have been watered by their sparkle.
All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower hybrids confirmed so far are listed below, which have been discovered using a variety of self-experimentation and this amazing thread by Twitter user @Whispwill.
Color variations
Cosmos
- Red + White = Pink
- Red + Yellow = Orange
- Red + Red = Black
Hyacinths
- White + Red = Pink
- White + White = Blue
- Yellow + Red = Orange
- Blue + Blue = Purple
Lillies
- Red + White = Pink
- Red + Yellow = Orange
- Red + Red = Black
Mums
- White + Red = Pink
- White + White = Purple
- Purple + Purple = Green
Pansies
- White + White = Blue
- Red + Yellow = Orange
- Red + Red = Purple
- Orange + Orange = Purple
- Blue + Blue = Purple
Roses
- Red + White = Pink
- Red + Yellow = Orange
- Red + Red = Black
- White + White = Purple
- Orange + Orange = Blue
Tulips
- Red + White = Pink
- Red + Yellow = Orange
- Red + Red = Black
- Orange + Orange = Purple
Windflowers
- Red + Orange = Pink
- Orange + White = Blue
- White + White = Blue
- Blue + Pink = Purple
- Blue + Blue = Purple
