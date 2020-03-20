All the types of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit available and where to find them

Every new island will have its own specific Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit, which means that if you want to make sure your shores have them all, you'll want to find out what the other types are, and how to get them.

Thankfully, it's possible to have all Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit types on one island, you'll just need to travel a bit in order to amass the full collection.

These are all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit types available:

Apple

Cherry

Coconut

Orange

Pear

Peach

You will get one natively growing per island, as we've mentioned, but here's how to get the rest:

Use Nook Miles Tickets to visit random islands

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you've paid off your initial moving fees for the island - that 5,000 Mile toll from Tom Nook - you'll unlock the ability to spend your Miles on all sorts of things, including Nook Miles Tickets. Purchased from the Nook Stop in Resident Services for 2,000 Miles a pop, they allow you to temporary travel to another randomly generated island, which will have the chance of spawning a different fruit type - along with a tonne of other resources of course.

Plus, these islands will always have palm trees on the beach, for nabbing yourself a coconut or 10. Make sure to plant your 'nuts on the beach when you're back home too, they won't grow anywhere else.

Co-ordinate with your buddies / the internet to collect 'em all

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you really want to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit fast, you'll need to coordinate with your fellow Animal Crossing-playing buddies to do a fruit swap. Or, put out your shout on the internet and see who replies. It can be a wonderful world out there so get travelling.

You can do this via the Airport of course, you'll just need their Dodo ID, or already be friends on Switch, in order to make the trip.