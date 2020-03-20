How to get reactions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you want to be more like your residents, you'll want to get your hands (or is that face) on the full range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions. These are basically acted out emojis, little emotional snapshots that let you express your current mood instantly, and interact with your fellow islanders.

There are over 40 Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions to unlock, and they range from simple things like 'greet' or 'laughter' to more complicated emotions like 'aggravation' or 'distress'. You can use them near another villager to interact with them. See a horrible tarantula scuttling around your island? Use the fearful reaction. See a pretty butterfly flutter on by? That's the glee reaction, surely? Anyway, you get the idea.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Thankfully, it's really easy to start building up a library of emotes, as you can simply get them by playing the game and talking to your fellow villagers.

You'll get your first one as early as day four in my experience. Just pay attention to any villager calling to you by name. Stop to talk to them, and you may get gifted a reaction. If you play regularly, you'll start earning a handful of reactions a week - roughly one new reaction every other day at first - meaning you'll soon be able to better represent all of your various feelings more quickly and efficiently.

How to use Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're feeling the need to really emote, you can access all of your Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions by pressing XR. This will bring up a quick access wheel that houses eight reactions. You can select the one you want to use with the left joystick, and then unleash it on your island with a quick tap of A.

If you have more than eight reactions to your name, you can press Y to see them all. From there, or from the reaction wheel itself, you can reassign any that you're not aligning with, and put them in the quick access wheel. From the library screen you can also press Y to try any on for size too.