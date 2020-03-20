How to find KK Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting KK Slider to play a gig on your island is obviously a huge draw for an Animal Crossing title, and the same goes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Finding KK Slider is quite a process, taking several real-world days, even if you're absolutely caning your Animal Crossing in-game time.

There are several steps to take in order to get KK Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, beyond that dream you have the very first night on the island.

1. Speak to Tom Nook when the new Resident Services opens

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When Resident Services transforms from a humble tent to a huge building and proper plaza, you'll want to head inside and chat to Tom Nook - for me this took nine in-game days to complete. After an explanation of how the new building works, he'll mention that he has something he'd like your help with. Sit down in front of him and he'll explain that his grand aim is to get KK Slider to perform a concert on your very own island.

In order to make that happen though, you're going to need to do a number of things, which Nook is outlining under the name Project K. Cute!

2. Get more visitors to your island

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The first step in Project K is to encourage more visitors to flock to your island. For this you'll need to place the campsite, which Tom Nook will give you the construction kit for. Find a suitable spot on your island for it, and then wait for the next calendar day to have it built properly.

Then it's a case of either waiting for visitors to arrive naturally, or creating your own tourism through the use of amiibo and amiibo cards. Once the island has been built, you can use your Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo or amiibo cards to invite someone to the campsite via the Nook Stop in Resident Services. Amiibo cards are particularly handy in this case, as any villager you invite to the campsite using the cards may eventually become a resident. You'll just need to invite them several times in order for them to accept your invite.

Note that you can only invite one amiibo-related guest per day, so aim for your ultimate island resident first.

3. Increase the number of residents on your island

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The next part of Project K is to increase the overall population of your island. Once you have the campsite, there are a couple of different ways to do this.

Firstly, you can use amiibo cards, as mentioned above, to invite familiar faces to your island. Any villager - outside of traditional role NPCs like Isabelle, the Nook family, Resetti, Digby and so on - can be invited to live on your island. It took three or so repeat visits for me to get Goldie to move to my island using her amiibo card, and each time I invited her, she requested I make her something to take back home with her as a souvenir, which helped lure her to move here permanently.

But, if you're not too picky about who your new residents are, you can use Nook Miles Tickets to source your new islanders from the other islands. Villagers can be found wandering remote lands looking for a more permanent island lifestyle, and will snap up your invitation in a heartbeat.

You can have a total of 10 villagers (plus yourself) on your island at any one time, so get recruiting!

4. Improve the overall look of your island

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The third, and most time-consuming element of Project K is improving the look and feel of your island. To do this, you'll need to work hard to plant flowers, add outdoor furniture, place fences, and pull weeds - anything that makes your island look even more beautiful than the sandy paradise it already is.

If you need any advice, just talk to Isabelle about island evaluation, and she'll give you the latest feedback from islanders and visitors.

5. Wait for KK Slider to notice you

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Talk to Isabelle every day about island evaluations as you try and tick off all of the above, and eventually, she'll give you feedback signed by someone called "K.S", who just so happens to be looking for an excuse to visit your island. Cue excitement and hyperventilating as Nook and Isabelle realise the feedback is from none other than KK Slider himself.

After a quick phone call with KK, Nook will inform you that the famous doggo musician could be at the island as soon as tomorrow! And in fact, he will turn up the very next day, at which point you can sit and swoon to KK Slider's tune, and even earn yourself an exclusive KK Slider track - Welcome to Horizons.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

From that point onwards you'll be able to enjoy KK's music every Saturday. He'll set up in the plaza right outside Resident Services, playing whatever he pleases all day, but from 6pm onwards you can ask for requests or for something that suits your mood. You'll even get the matching track to take home with you.