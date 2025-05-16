As we wave goodbye to the original Switch, part of my heart will always belong to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' world-changing power of connection

Gaming has always been a social hobby for me. I totally understand those who enjoy jumping into something like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and getting blissfully lost in the world around them, but that sounds like my personal hell.

My favorite part about gaming is playing with others – whether that's people I've met through games themselves, reconnecting with old friends or even playing with strangers. A prime example of this is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game which managed to connect people from all corners of the globe during a time of unparalleled isolation.

All peachy

Island in the sun

As a first-year estranged student during the first Covid-19 lockdown, I didn't have a home to retreat to like the rest of my university friends did. I was in a city I barely knew, living in a dingey studio apartment, with practically no support system – until a chance text from a friend. "Have you got Animal Crossing: New Horizons?"

Up until that point, my Nintendo Switch had done nothing but collect dust during lockdown. I normally used it to play party games like Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros when I had friends over – which was now out of the question – but I absolutely adored Animal Crossing: New Leaf, so figured I may as well give it a try.

I bought the game and began setting up my island. Another text. "What fruit did you get?"

"Peaches," I respond.

"Great, I have apples, I'm coming over to take some peaches and you can have some of my apples," she texted back. Within minutes she was on my island, trading fruit with me, something I didn't even know people did. Boy, was I in for a surprise. She followed me around as I did some landscaping, and for the first time in a while, I felt like I was actually hanging out with a friend.

As I spoke to her more while finding my feet in the game, she suddenly needed to leave – stating she had to go to someone else's island to sell her turnips as it was her turn in the queue. I made the mistake of asking what on earth she was talking about, and she opened my eyes to a whole new world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

I hadn't a clue that a game about setting up an island could have so much going on behind the scenes. Yet here I was, scrolling on r/acturnips - a community made subreddit where players share their turnip prices, allowing others to visit and sell their own at extortionate prices for major profit. I was messaging strangers hoping to make some serious bank off of my turnips. As I waited for my turn to visit these islands I would often chat with the Island owners, and while I typically despised small talk, being alone during lockdown had actually made me miss it.

Come for the turnips, stay for the people

As I delved further into the Animal Crossing: New Horizons rabbit hole, I found a whole new side to the game. Across the globe, entire communities were being formed around every facet of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For starters, you have online marketplaces like Nookazon, a whole website dedicated entirely to buying, selling and trading items within the game. Strangers would join voice calls with one another to discuss visiting each other's islands to exchange gifts in the website's dedicated Discord server.

People would place call outs on social media as they hunted for a specific item or recipe and others would come to their aid, willing to hand over the goods. Everyone was in this together – players wanted to help how they could, and we all just wanted to have a nice time during a rough situation.

It was clear that this game, which was seemingly about quietly rebuilding an island, actually wasn't about that at all. People spent hours in voice calls with complete strangers keeping them company and making friends with other players from opposite ends of the globe. Everyone missed human connection, and Animal Crossing provided that.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fostered a community that provided people with relief at a time where everyone was isolated. Players hosted events like game nights or dress up parties on their islands, giving those who felt isolated an escape, even if only for a short while. Meeting people through games is by no means a new concept, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons tapped into that with a kindliness like no other game I've experienced before. The world came together over turnips, but stayed together for a sense of belonging and connection which was missing from the planet during the pandemic.

While the game may not be as popular as it once was, the community has by no means disappeared. People continue to post daily in different subreddits, Discord servers. and on social media about the game. That drive to help others, to make friends, continues. Even today, if you need an island to sell your turnips at a high price, you're sure to find one.

Nintendo hit the nail on the head with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While some elements were initially missing (don't get me started on the Brewster debate), the series' sunniest entry resonated with so many people in its peak. Given its heartwarming charm and unique place in time, it's hard to imagine what a potential follow-up may look like on the Nintendo Switch 2. I'm still eagerly awaiting to see what Nintendo gives us next – and with the upcoming console's all-new GameChat feature being the perfect way for players to meet and chat with new and old friends alike, I'm on the edge of my seat.

