I could build an entire Lego Animal Crossing village and save over $100 this weekend

It's hot and I'm very bothered, so I'm finding it tempting to flip this table and wander off so I can make an Lego Animal Crossing village.

That's because plenty of the models have been discounted. Actually, you can save up to 53% at Amazon US right now on everything from the town hall to Dodo Airlines and Tom Nook's shop. While some Lego Animal Crossing sets haven't been included in the sale, most have been hit with a discount of some kind. Actually, if you totted up all the price cuts, you're looking at $100 off. More, in fact - I got to $102 and gave up, with more discounts still to add.

I've listed my favorite offers below, but I'll quickly rattle through the headliners here in case you're short on time. First up is K.K.'s Concert in the Plaza, now $37.78 at Amazon rather than $80. Besides getting you one of the most recognizable buildings in the game series, it includes a couple of the most iconic characters - crooning K.K. Slider himself and Isabella.

Next, Nook's Cranny is down to $45.35 at Amazon from $75 (a 40% saving overall). It's literally never been available for less, and it's one of our favorite kits in the range. Sure, it may be pipped to the post by Isabelle's House Visit, but it isn't far behind. If you're an Animal Crossing fan hunting down the best Lego sets, you could do a lot worse than this.

Cheapest ever price Fly with Dodo Airlines | $37.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save 37% - Our final record low price of the day has been there for a little while, but hey... a bargain is still a bargain, right? Roughly $25 is the average cost for this kit, and because we liked it a lot in our Lego Fly with Dodo Airlines review, I've got no trouble recommending it here.



Buy it if:

✅ You're making a series of islands

✅ You'll connect it to Kapp'n's Island



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather stay land-locked



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $23.99



UK price:

⭐ £31.99 £25.64 at Amazon

