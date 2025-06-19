I could build an entire Lego Animal Crossing village and save over $100 this weekend
Loads of kits have been slashed in price
It's hot and I'm very bothered, so I'm finding it tempting to flip this table and wander off so I can make an Lego Animal Crossing village.
That's because plenty of the models have been discounted. Actually, you can save up to 53% at Amazon US right now on everything from the town hall to Dodo Airlines and Tom Nook's shop. While some Lego Animal Crossing sets haven't been included in the sale, most have been hit with a discount of some kind. Actually, if you totted up all the price cuts, you're looking at $100 off. More, in fact - I got to $102 and gave up, with more discounts still to add.
I've listed my favorite offers below, but I'll quickly rattle through the headliners here in case you're short on time. First up is K.K.'s Concert in the Plaza, now $37.78 at Amazon rather than $80. Besides getting you one of the most recognizable buildings in the game series, it includes a couple of the most iconic characters - crooning K.K. Slider himself and Isabella.
Next, Nook's Cranny is down to $45.35 at Amazon from $75 (a 40% saving overall). It's literally never been available for less, and it's one of our favorite kits in the range. Sure, it may be pipped to the post by Isabelle's House Visit, but it isn't far behind. If you're an Animal Crossing fan hunting down the best Lego sets, you could do a lot worse than this.
K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza | $79.99 $37.78 at Amazon
Save 53% - This relatively recent kit has never been cheaper, and the previous low was $41.98. It didn't rank as highly as other sets in our Lego K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza review, but at just under $40, a lot of those complaints melt away.
Buy it if:
✅ You're collecting the full set
✅ You want Isabelle or K.K. minifigs
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a detailed model of the town hall
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $62.90
UK price:
⭐ £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon
Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House | $74.99 $45.35 at Amazon
Save 40% - Here's another record low price for you! Tom Nook's store in Lego form had only ever dipped to $59.95 before this point, so it taking a nearly-$30 drop is big news. Like we said in our Lego Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House review, it hides enough intricacy to delight most fans.
Buy it if:
✅ You want an iconic building
✅ You're looking for the ultimate playset
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather buy the normal villager house
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $59.95
UK price:
⭐ £64.99 £47.45 at Amazon
Fly with Dodo Airlines | $37.99 $23.99 at Amazon
Save 37% - Our final record low price of the day has been there for a little while, but hey... a bargain is still a bargain, right? Roughly $25 is the average cost for this kit, and because we liked it a lot in our Lego Fly with Dodo Airlines review, I've got no trouble recommending it here.
Buy it if:
✅ You're making a series of islands
✅ You'll connect it to Kapp'n's Island
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather stay land-locked
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $23.99
UK price:
⭐ £31.99 £25.64 at Amazon
Looking for more savings? You can check out the best offers of the week in our guide to Lego deals, or prep for the upcoming sale with this page on Prime Day Lego deals.
