If you're looking for a way to find Kicks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you're in luck. The cockney skunk is travelling to an island near you very soon.

And you're going to need him too. What with all the walking you do across your island, you better kit yourself out with some decent footwear. Although you can buy some shoes and socks from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons tailor, via Mabel and Sable, Kicks is the only vendor of bags, and is another friendly face to have appear on your island.

How to find Kicks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To find Kicks, you'll need to make sure that your Resident Services has upgraded to a building so that it offers a proper plaza area. This will happen automatically, but first you should work through a few game milestones, which you can find below:

Upgrade the Animal Crossing: New Horizons shop

Invite more villagers to your island

Create your first bridge

Prepare plots for their arrival

Wait until the next day

After this, you'll find that Kicks will start coming once a week to offer you shoes, socks, tights, bags and more to purchase. You can't preview any of the items on your person, but you will get a little image to showcase what it looks like vaguely beforehand.

When does Kicks visit?

Unfortunately, Kicks doesn't have a set visit day to your island. He will arrive once per week, randomly, but that's all we can tell you.

Will Kicks ever build a store in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Despite the fact there was a dedicated shoe shop in New Leaf, there doesn't seem to be any confirmation that Kicks will make your island his permanent home. He hasn't yet expressed any interest in doing so on my island, and there's been no images or talk yet of a physical shop. Fingers crossed, that may change as the weeks go on.