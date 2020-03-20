How to get Nook Mile Tickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting Nook Miles Tickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an absolute must. These tickets can be used to temporarily jump on a plane and get away from your own island. You'll land on an alternate island that's been randomly generated, and will offer you a plethora of additional crafting resources and even a new friendly face to discover.
But you won't get access to Nook Miles Tickets without paying off your initial moving fees - the 5,000 Miles fare that Tom Nook sets as your relocation fees.
Once you've done that, you'll unlock the 'Redeem Nook Miles' section of the Nook Stop at Resident Services. In here, you can buy Nook Miles Tickets for 2,000 Miles a pop, plus a number of other rewards like Nook Inc-themed clothing, and even more hairstyles to bolster your Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation options.
And then it's just a case of printing a Nook Miles Ticket off, and heading over to the airport.
Here, speak to Orville and then choose the following options to use your Nook ticket.
I wanna fly! > Use Nook Miles Ticket > Time for takeoff
Make sure that you have enough tools and free inventory slots before you go, because you'll want to fill your pockets with everything that these remote islands have to offer - although it's worth mentioning each of these islands does have a crafting workbench for you to make more tools if yours break, and you can buy some more from Wilbur for 100 Miles a pop.
Here's our list of things to do while utilising a Nook Miles Ticket:
- Look for foreign Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit to bring back to your island
- Discover new villagers to add to your population
- Smash all the rocks with your axe / shovel to unearth stone, clay, iron nuggets, gold nuggets, or money (smack multiple times in a row)
- Shake down trees for branches, money, and items
- Hit trees with flimsy / stone axe for wood, softwood, hardwood
- Gather shells to sell at Nook's Cranny
- Reel in lots of fish for selling / donating to the museum
- Catch lots of bugs for selling / donating to the museum
- Pull all the weeds for easy Bells and for ticking off Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Mile Rewards
- Scan the beach for message in a bottles - there's always one
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons iron nuggets
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons vaulting pole
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons shovel
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons ladder
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fencing
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons magic wand
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resetti
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons KK Slider
- How to evict a resident in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tailor
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons shop
- How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Designer app
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons house move
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons money tree
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons roof colors