As the free-to-play Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp prepares to go offline, Nintendo reveals more on the paid replacement - including its $20 price tag
Don't worry, there's a special launch price
As Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp nears the end of its service, Nintendo unveils more about the beloved app's paid replacement, Pocket Camp Complete - and unsurprisingly, it's not cheap.
It's a tough time to be an Animal Crossing stan - we're not getting any more New Horizons updates, and Pocket Camp is ending later next month. While the light at the end of the tunnel should be Nintendo's new app, the paid follow-up to Pocket Camp, it's difficult to feel excited after learning its price. As Nintendo reveals in its recent post on the upcoming game, it's apparently set to cost a whopping $20 - with "no discount" for longtime players.
Thankfully, however, there is still an early bird-esque discount for those purchasing the app before January 31, 2025. For anyone snagging the game early, the price will be halved to $9.99 - a far more reasonable ask for a mobile release, in my opinion. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete arrives on December 3 and will at least not have any sneaky "additional in-game item purchases" - a feature I'm personally tired of in the old app.
If you're like me and have also spent a good chunk on the old game and its in-app purchases, though, fret not. Nintendo says that you can keep your save data from the OG, along with any "furniture, clothing, and Bells you've collected as well as Friendship Levels with animals," although certain things like Leaf Tickets can't be transferred. It's also important to note that if you purchase the new Pocket Camp on one mobile device, it won't carry over to another of a different operating system.
