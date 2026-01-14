Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 update is here, and cozy game fans are going feral over one quality-of-life change: "MY POCKETS ARE FREE!!!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' big 3.0 update is here – a day sooner than expected – and cozy game fans are already going feral over one of the life sim's new quality-of-life improvements.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 makes some crucial changes to the crafting system. For a start, you can now craft things in bulk rather than one at a time (huge for stocking up on things like tools and fish bait), but on top of that, you no longer need to carry crafting materials around to use them. Despite being one of the biggest improvements of the update, Nintendo only quietly revealed that latter point with very little fanfare, but to say fans are thrilled about the change in action would be an understatement.

"OH MY FUCKING GOD," one fan on Reddit calmly reacts. "MY POCKETS ARE FREE!!! FREE I TELL YOU!! FREEEEEE!!!!" declares another.