After a huge Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch was announced out of nowhere, Nintendo says it's "constantly considering" the balance of new Switch 2 games and big updates

I'm now expecting another Mario Kart 8 update any day now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons screenshot showing the player character taking a selfie with Brewster in his cafe
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo says it's "constantly considering the balance" between developing Switch 2 games and pushing out updates to OG Switch favorites.

Nintendo's Switch 2 updates have been interesting to look at. Some games, like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, get a Switch 2 version with what amounts to an expansion pack, others like the Zelda games are more straightforward Switch 2 editions, making them run and look better for a fee. And then there are Switch games that get updated for Switch 2 regardless, albeit not as a dedicated "Switch 2 Edition."

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

