Despite shifting its "primary development focus to Nintendo Switch 2", Nintendo still plans on making games for the original Switch, and hopes fans will continue to play old ones, too

News
By published

Five more Rhythm Heaven games please

Rhythm heaven groove screenshot showing 5 little white blob men
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Despite saying it is moving its focus to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo still plans to develop original Switch games.

Earlier this week during the company's financial report, Nintendo said it is shifting its "primary development focus to Nintendo Switch 2", which is a fancy way of saying we probably won't be seeing massive releases like Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong coming to the original Switch in the future. However, the company has elaborated on this, saying the intent is still to develop games for the original Switch for the time being, presumably outside of the announced duo of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Rhythm Heaven Groove.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.