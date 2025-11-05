Nintendo is shifting its "primary development focus to Nintendo Switch 2" as it looks to strengthen its development capabilities with plans to acquire new studios

News
Nintendo has confirmed it will be focusing development on Nintendo Switch 2 going forward and that it plans to strengthen its game development capabilities, including by acquiring studios.

Anyone who is a long-time Nintendo fan will know that when a new system arrives, sometimes it will take Nintendo longer than most to admit it's over. The DS was positioned as a "third pillar" alongside the GameCube and GBA rather than a replacement for the latter, while Nintendo kept making 3DS games as late as 2019. But this time around, Nintendo is ready to move on quicker than usual.

While 2026 still has original Switch games releasing, like Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and my beloved Rhythm Heaven Groove, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa – in the company's latest financial report – says that "going forward, we will shift our primary development focus to Nintendo Switch 2 and expand our business around this new platform."

