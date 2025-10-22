Nintendo randomly reveals a big update for Pikmin 4, adding new difficulties and special Pikmin, but bizarrely no Switch 2 enhancements

Nintendo has announced a new Pikmin 4 update out of the blue, adding new content to the game, but bizarrely, no Switch 2 upgrades are included.

In Nintendo's stacked 2023 lineup, there's an argument to be made that Pikmin 4 was the best one of all (it was also the best thing released on Barbenheimer day, for what it's worth). However, one of its biggest issues was that it was just too easy for a majority of the game, plus it never had a photo mode like Pikmin 3 Deluxe, so I couldn't see my pals up close and personal. And while I've been anxiously awaiting a Switch 2 upgrade for Pikmin 4, or a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition that adds extra levels, Nintendo has other plans.

Pikmin 4 – Update Overview – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Out of the blue, Nintendo released a video titled Pikmin 4 – Update Overview. This video confirmed that a free update to the game is coming sometime in November 2025, with some major new additions (as well as a new demo featuring these additions).

First off is Photo Mode, which is needed for such a gorgeous game with as many cool little guys running around as Pikmin 4. And you'll have even more things to photograph as the Decor Pikmin from the Pikmin Bloom – regular Pikmin wearing random items as clothing – are going to be hidden around the game (with the ability to send them to Pikmin Bloom if you'd like).

But most significant is the Creature Activity Level, which has added two new difficulties to the game. "Relaxed" will have creatures never get aggressive with you and your gang of Pikmin until you attack them in the first place – which is ideal for Photo Mode – and when you do fight, they go down far easier. While there's a new "Fierce" level, which didn't give specific details, Nintendo describes it as "a more challenging adventure."

However, bizarrely, there was no mention of a Nintendo Switch 2 update despite this being an out-of-the-blue update in the year the Nintendo Switch 2 launched. Not to mention that Pikmin 4 was one of the few games that never got any Nintendo Switch 2 update at launch, either as a free update like Super Mario Odyssey and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, or a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Personally, I hope this is just to get interest back up before a proper Nintendo Switch 2 expansion with some new zones and mouse support, but the lack of upgrade here has me somewhat worried.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors