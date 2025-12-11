Amiibo make the perfect stocking presents, here's where to get every Switch 2 figure

There is a smorgasbord of present fodder out there that would make any Nintendo Switch player happy for the holidays, but amiibo remain my favorite of the lot when it comes to stocking fillers.

The little NFC-integrated collectibles are ideal gifts for gamers as they're small enough to fit in most stockings, and they're based on a huge range of iconic Nintendo characters, big and small. Is the Nintendo fan in your life not really into Street Fighter 6 but loves Kirby? That's fine, there's an amiibo for that. Did they just recently grab the new Switch 2 Edition of Tears of the Kingdom and have a particular love of the Zora Prince Sidon? There's an amiibo for that. (And may I say, they have excellent taste.)

I've gathered all the latest figures released alongside the new Nintendo Switch 2 down below, and some are even on sale right now, thanks to the festive season. I've only added amiibo that have been released since June 5, and that you can actually grab in time for December 25. If you don't spot the Super Mario Galaxy or the rest of the Kirby Air Riders lineup, that's why.