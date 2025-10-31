The best retro gifts 2025 according to experts of all things old-school gaming

Why you should trust GamesRadar+ ✅ We review retro gear each month

✅ Years spent reporting on retro

✅ We test new products every day

Finding the best retro gifts can be a minefield – even more so than hunting down the best gifts for gamers. Fans of old-school gear are very particular, after all, so getting them the right thing isn't an easy task.

Luckily, the GamesRadar+ experts and I are here to help. We're all massive nerds as is, but we also have the likes of retro aficionado Phil Hayton (who handles all our coverage of the best retro consoles) to help with recommendations. As a result, you'll find the very best retro gifts to suit a variety of interests below – no matter what your loved one plays on, be it emulators or OG consoles hooked up to modern screens. There are even a few collectibles up for grabs if you want to play it safe.

Better yet, these will all arrive long before the Christmas rush. That means you can rest easy during the Holidays knowing that you're all set before the big day.