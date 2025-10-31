The best retro gifts 2025 according to experts of all things old-school gaming
Buying for fans of gaming days gone by? No problem
✅ We review retro gear each month
✅ Years spent reporting on retro
✅ We test new products every day
Finding the best retro gifts can be a minefield – even more so than hunting down the best gifts for gamers. Fans of old-school gear are very particular, after all, so getting them the right thing isn't an easy task.
Luckily, the GamesRadar+ experts and I are here to help. We're all massive nerds as is, but we also have the likes of retro aficionado Phil Hayton (who handles all our coverage of the best retro consoles) to help with recommendations. As a result, you'll find the very best retro gifts to suit a variety of interests below – no matter what your loved one plays on, be it emulators or OG consoles hooked up to modern screens. There are even a few collectibles up for grabs if you want to play it safe.
Better yet, these will all arrive long before the Christmas rush. That means you can rest easy during the Holidays knowing that you're all set before the big day.
Best retro gifts
Look at it, it's beautiful. Who doesn't want one of the most iconic consoles of all time dangling from their Christmas tree? This Xbox 360 ornament comes as part of Hallmark's 2025 collection and is sure to light up any room (just hopefully not with a red ring).
See all Hallmark gaming ornaments at Amazon
If you're shopping for anyone that's stuck with PlayStation since the beginning (or good stocking-fillers in general), this is the perfect option. Besides having the iconic PlayStation symbols on its cards, the tin is based on the classic PS1.
Its graphic novel format means we get a fairly surface-level account of gaming's origins all the way through to Minecraft and Angry Birds. Still, with in-depth spotlights on Nolan Bushnell, Jerry Lawson, and Shigeru Miyamoto, and the energetic art of Jack McGowan, there's plenty for retro lovers to pore over in here.
See all video game history books at Amazon
Hunting down something cheap and cheerful for fans of arcade machines? This is the perfect retro gift. Besides being surprisingly affordable, it's highly-detailed yet small enough to fit on a desk or shelf without dominating the space. It even comes with tiny Lego coins to insert!
See all retro sets at Lego
Silent Hill 2 Remastered was one of the biggest launches on PS5 in the last year or so, and its soundtrack was a stone-cold banger. If you're shopping for someone who adores the series and loves vinyl too, this is a match made in (creepy) heaven.
See all video game vinyl at Amazon
The Super Pocket invokes the glory days of the Game Boy in more ways than one, and it's perfect for the player in your life who likes collecting physical carts. Not only does it have access to over 500 games via Evercade cartridges, but for under $60, you're getting a portable console with a selection of games built in.
See more gaming handhelds at Amazon
Using original gamepads is all fine and well, but I know a few retro console owners who are itching to use modern controllers with their old systems. The solution? Well, 8Bitdo makes a bunch of adapters for the PS1, GameCube, SNES, and more that'll provide wireless connectivity to new pads.
See more retro accessories at Amazon
If you know someone who was brought up by the Commodore 64, giving them a tiny version is a no-brainer. The original C64 Mini is technically discontinued, but it's still around for now and boasts 64 built-in classic games, a USB joystick, HDMI output, and modern perks like save states.
More plug-and-play consoles at Amazon