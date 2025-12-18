I can't stop thinking about Hori's Gengar and Mimikyu Switch 2 accessories

After spending time lighting up my PC setup with the perfect purple offerings of the Razer Gengar Edition accessories, I got to thinking about my favorite ghost-type boy and what other gaming gubbins he'd been hiding on. Fortunately, I didn't have to look far, as Hori launched a Gengar and Mimikyu Switch 2 accessory line in the US and UK in October earlier this year.



The adorable Switch 2 accessories originally arrived during the spooky festive period, but as an alt goth girlie, I find that ghost Pokemon are aesthetically pleasing all year round. The line-up features four items in total, each decked out with imagery featuring Gengar and the hauntingly cute Mimikyu, their purple and yellow color pallets unmistakably effective together.

Hori Gengar & Mimikyu Adventure Pack | $36.99 at Best Buy

This Adventure Pack features an inner pocket to store your handheld, and an outer pocket to store smaller accessories, from a charging cable to even your Pokemon TCG deck if you have one. As part of the Gengar and Mimikyu line, the pack features a stunning purple and black design, with the Pokemon spread out across the front.



UK: