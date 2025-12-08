Razer's levelled-up Gengar PC collection is an almost perfect Pokemon set, but where is that keyboard?

The official Razer Pokemon Gengar Collection launched exclusively in Asia last year, and ever since I first caught a glimpse of the pretty and purple peripherals, I dreamt it would release elsewhere. My dream finally became a reality when the Gengar Kraken Kitty V2 headset launched in the US and UK earlier this year, but the rest of the collection had yet to show its grinning face.

Razer finally released the matching Gengar Edition Cobra gaming mouse and the Gigantus V2 mouse mat during October to complement the rest of the collection, and my PC setup has never looked better. There's still no keyboard to complete the set, as seen in the original marketing. However, these stunning Gengar PC gaming accessories remain a great budget-friendly option for Pokemon fans and those who want to give their setup an injection of Gengar goodness. When it comes to official gaming tech collaborations, this is exactly what I like to see.

Razer Cobra - Gengar Edition | $59.99 at Razer

The Gengar Edition Razer Cobra is the same wired gaming mouse as always, with its 58g lightweight form factor, Gen 3 optical mouse switches, remappable buttons, and Chroma-powered RGB lighting. The mouse sports a dark purple colorway, with two images of Gengar on both the left and right buttons, while the palm rest of the mouse is also decked out in a purple design, featuring images of ghosts and Poke Balls. Any Pokemon and Gengar fan will get a kick out of this spooky, dark purple accessory.



UK: £64.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie)

The original marketing images for the Razer Gengar Collection showed off a Razer Viper V3 Pro, however it's the Razer Cobra that's been given a Gengar makeover for the US and UK release. Typically, these licensed collaborations tend to focus more on design and aesthetics than providing makeovers to some feature-full peripherals, so that wasn't all too surprising. Plus, I even prefer what we got.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro comes with a $159.99 MSRP, and it would have been even pricier with the license fee on top. Instead, this wired mouse is available for $59.99 at Razer, which feels more than reasonable for a high-quality wired Pokemon peripheral, especially one that costs $39.99 on its own. While on the cheaper side, the mouse still features Gen-3 optical mouse switches with a 0.2 ms actuation, two re-mappable side buttons, and Razer Chroma powered RGB lighting, which you can sync up to any other Chroma-powered accessories, including the Razer Gengar Kraken Kitty V2 headset.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I'm a bit of an RGB defender, but the nice and subtle inclusion of the lighting on this mouse is enough to turn anyone into a fan. Out of the box, the iconic Razer serpent logo on the palm rest glows purple, and there's an understated matching light glow on the bottom of the mouse, which reflects beautifully on any surface. It reminds me of the purple, hazy glow around Ghastly, Gengar's first evolution form, which feels entirely fitting. You can customize the lighting via Razer Synapse as you see fit, but the light purple illumination feels as Gengar as you can get.

It's not just the lighting that makes this mouse look great, but Razer has used the Pokemon iconography really nicely here. There's a dark and light purple pattern on the palm, with features images of Poke Balls and ghost Pokemon, and there's a mischievous grinning Gengar on both the left and right buttons. It's a shame that the PC isn't really the place for playing Pokemon games, but it nonetheless looked fantastic and felt lightweight and comfortable to use when playing games like Discounty on Steam - my current indie game obsession. The PTFE mouse feet allowed the mouse to easily glide across the matching mouse mat, which also looked the part.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie)

Razer Gigantus V2 XXL - Gengar Edition | starting from $49.99 at Razer

To match the gaming mouse, Razer has printed the same purple pattern across this large Gigantus V2 mouse mat. The mouse easily glides across the mat thanks to its textured micro-weave cloth surface, which is paired with an anti-slip base to avoid it moving around any desk un-prompted. The best part is easily the huge art of Gengar printed on the left-hand side, which, unless you're left-handed, isn't obscured by mouse movements and is one of the most striking elements of the entire collection.



UK: £64.99 at Amazon

Gliding the mouse across the matching Razer Gigantus VS Gengar Edition mouse mat has been a treat. That subtle lighting I mentioned earlier looks especially neat when it's ever so slightly illuminating the images of ghosts and Poke Balls that are covered all over the mat. This pattern is pretty much a match for the mouse, although the images are a lot bigger, which is to be expected when you've got the XXL version sprawled across your desk.

The Gengar mat just fits on my corner PC setup, but I imagine it'll look a lot better if you have an L-shaped gaming desk, as you'll have more surface real estate at your disposal. Either way, the mouse mat looks fantastic, and Razer even cleverly opted to pop the large grinning art of Gengar on the right-hand side, so any mouse movements don't obscure the spooky Pokemon imagery.

In the weeks I've had this mat sitting under my keyboard and mouse, it's not budged an itch either, so the "Anti-slip base" is definitely doing its job and then some. My only hindrance with the mat is that it's so large that it is more easily subject to the occasional coffee and tea spill. That's more my issue than a general problem with the mat, but if you're upgrading to one of this size and like to have a coffee at your desk, it's worth being extra careful where you place your mug. Maybe Razer should be in the coaster business too?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The new Gengar Edition mouse and mouse mat pair wonderfully with the headset, and I've enjoyed having them at my disposal, whether it's been just for typing up news for work or when playing through Discounty on Steam. However, I hope they end up being joined by a keyboard down the line.

The original marketing images in Asia showed off a Gengar Edition BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% Wireless gaming keyboard with a purple board and Gengar printed keycaps. That'd be a bit pricey for this lineup, as it has a $299.99 MSRP and a licence fee on top will make that even worse, but its images give a nice peek into would could be. I'd much rather something lower cost, like the Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard, be used instead. That way, anyone looking to show off their ghost-type love can do so without forking out an exuberant amount of cash. Adding a keyboard to the mix would also help unify a setup, as it looks far better when everything matches. My current Hatsune Miku Asus x TUF Gaming keyboard stands out a tad when it's surrounded by Pokemon PC accessories.



I'd love to give this set another look if we do get a Gengar Edition keyboard in the future. In the meantime, the Razer Cobra mouse and matching mouse are a treat for this Pokemon fan of 27 years, and are worth checking out if you're just as much a fan of Gengar and the franchise as I am. And of course, if you like purple.

Gengar Edition Razer Kraken Kitty V2 | $139.99 at Razer

