Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light expansion release date and all details revealed so far

The Triumphant Light expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket will be out soon, being the mid-season new cards that mirror the Mythical Island additions added to the game at the end of last year. Triumphant Light appears ready to expand on the Gen 4 and Sinnoh Pokemon that were added with the Space-Time Smackdown expansion last month, and adds major Pokemon up to and including Arceus: the God of all Pokemon, which surely won't be overpowered. With that in mind, below we'll cover all the major details about the Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light expansion, including release dates, revealed details, new cards and more besides!

Here's all the details revealed so far about the Triumphant Light booster pack expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket:

Release Date/Time: February 27, 2025, 10:00PM PST

February 27, 2025, 10:00PM PST Signature/mascot card: Arceus ex (Normal/Colorless)

Arceus ex (Normal/Colorless) New Mechanics: Link Abilities

Link Abilities New Gameplay Features: Ranked Matches (coming in late March)

The big thing that has yet to be revealed is how many cards will actually be a part of the new booster set, but if the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion is any indication, expect somewhere between 80 and 100 new cards, including rarity variants.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The big sell of the Triumphant Light expansion is Arceus ex, a card adaptation of the divine god Pokemon that defines the series' mythology. Arceus ex is a colorless/Normal-type Pokemon, and has the unique "Fabled Luster" ability, meaning it can't be affected by any special conditions. More notably though, much of Arceus' power is tied to "Link Abilities", passive powers that it triggers in certain other cards from the expansion. For example, the Triumphant Light version of Raichu has the "Resilience Link" ability, which reads "If you have Arceus or Arceus ex in play, this Pokemon takes -30 damage from attacks." Different Pokemon will get different buffs in Arceus' presence, though none of them seem to impact Arceus back (at least as we've seen so far). Will this be enough for Arceus builds to find their way into the Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks tier list? It's hard to say right now, especially with Colorless or extremely type-diverse decks rarely getting much play in the meta. Still, Arceus might be powerful enough to break through.

The Triumphant Light booster expansion is out at 10:00PM PST on February 27, 2025, though there is one feature that will be coming later: Ranked Matchmaking, meaning players will be able to have games in Pokemon TCG Pocket with players of a similar skill level. However, that has no specific release date at the time of writing, only coming "at the end of March". Keep an eye on our Pokemon TCG Pocket Events calendar and schedule for more details.

