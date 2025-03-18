Palworld dev revisits "totally not real, or maybe real" dating sim Pocketpair teased last year, fully aware of furry fandom: "There is a very large and very vocal community of passionate individuals"

News
By Contributions from published

It's like Hatoful Boyfriend with guns

screenshot from &quot;Palworld ~ More Than Just Pals&quot; trailer showing black marketeer speaking
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Palworld was one of the breakout success stories of 2024 alongside the likes of Helldivers 2 and Balatro, with a launch so big that the devs said it hit a "disgusting number" that made them "feel sick." Even as the game faced servers that were unprepared for how big the launch was, had accusations of plagiarism and AI art usage, and later a lawsuit from Nintendo over alleged patent infringement, the game fostered a massive community of its own. But even almost one year on, that community hasn't forgotten about the studio's April Fools prank from last year.

Last year, Pocketpair released a trailer for the Palworld dating sim "Palworld ~ More Than Just Pals," in what was a bit of an obvious April Fools joke. But it did sort of set the community on fire, with many hoping that it would be a real thing when all is said and done. The trailer for the spin-off did end by saying "coming April 1, 2025," so people's need to see – to quote Pocketpair – "Pals take off their clothes" should, in theory, be a couple of weeks away. Of course, many took this as a joke, but some haven't given up hope, and maybe they were right all along, as Pocketpair's Publishing Manager, John Buckley, has been stoking the flames at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025.

Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~ | Announcement Trailer | Palworld | Pocketpair - YouTube Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~ | Announcement Trailer | Palworld | Pocketpair - YouTube
Watch On

During his GDC lecture "Community Management Summit: A 'Palworld' Roller Coaster: Surviving the Drop," Buckley acknowledged the upcoming release date of the dating sim and hinted that the real joke may be that it wasn't a joke at all, saying, "We teased a totally not real, or maybe real, Palworld dating simulator last year that's slated to release this April Fools, maybe, or maybe not. I guess we'll see."

Of course, this wouldn't be the only time a games industry April Fools joke would turn out to be real, the most impactful example being the Yakuza series becoming a turn-based RPG after the release of an April Fools video.

Buckley also acknowledged the furry community's support of the game: "Obviously, Palworld is a game about little furry creatures, so there is a very large and very vocal community of passionate individuals. That's all I'll say." So should Palworld actually release this, the target audience is already right there for the picking. Who knows? Maybe Palworld ~ More Than Just Pals can join the pantheon of beloved dating sims like Hatoful Boyfriend, John Cena’s Sexy High School Adventure, and Baldur's Gate 3.

In other Palworld news, the game is finally getting its long-awaited crossplay update later this month, finally letting Xbox, PC, and PS5 players come together as one.

See more PS5 News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Palworld
"We hit this disgusting number that makes me feel sick": Palworld devs don't know why their survival game was so successful - "If we knew how to do it, we'd do it again"
Palworld screenshot showing a young woman with tied-back red hair petting her Pal, a large white and purple Xenogard
Palworld dev reckons "very few companies could survive" a launch like theirs: "A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity"
Palworld
Palworld devs faced "so many challenges" in the survival game's first year as pre-launch attention "brought its own difficulties" and post-launch "accusations" were "a lot to handle"
Palworld
Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game
Palworld
As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
A horned, golden Pal in Palworld.
Palworld drops a massive update that further distances the survival game from Pokemon following the Nintendo lawsuit, and fans couldn't be more proud: "Justice for Palworld"
Latest in Survival Games
screenshot from &quot;Palworld ~ More Than Just Pals&quot; trailer showing black marketeer speaking
Palworld dev revisits "totally not real, or maybe real" dating sim Pocketpair teased last year, fully aware of furry fandom: "There is a very large and very vocal community of passionate individuals"
Palworld
"We hit this disgusting number that makes me feel sick": Palworld devs don't know why their survival game was so successful - "If we knew how to do it, we'd do it again"
Palworld
Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit "came as a shock" to Pocketpair because patent infringement was "something that no one even considered"
Palworld screenshot showing a young woman with tied-back red hair petting her Pal, a large white and purple Xenogard
Palworld dev reckons "very few companies could survive" a launch like theirs: "A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity"
Palworld
Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game
Palworld
As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
Latest in News
Junker Queen - Overwatch 2
Microsoft walks back the gaming AI it showed off in Overwatch 2 last week, says it will only be added if devs don't think it's "unfair"
screenshot from &quot;Palworld ~ More Than Just Pals&quot; trailer showing black marketeer speaking
Palworld dev revisits "totally not real, or maybe real" dating sim Pocketpair teased last year, fully aware of furry fandom: "There is a very large and very vocal community of passionate individuals"
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. creator says instead of making more "Americanized works," Japanese devs should "seek the uniqueness and fun of Japanese games"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
Luke Cage
Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"
The Legend of Korra
Netflix is removing fan-favorite show The Legend of Korra only weeks after a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is announced
More about survival
Palworld

"We hit this disgusting number that makes me feel sick": Palworld devs don't know why their survival game was so successful - "If we knew how to do it, we'd do it again"

Palworld

Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit "came as a shock" to Pocketpair because patent infringement was "something that no one even considered"

33 players swarm into a level in 33 Immortals

33 Immortals' 33-player co-op roguelike chaos keeps pulling me back, and its early access is already on Xbox Game Pass
See more latest
Most Popular
Junker Queen - Overwatch 2
Microsoft walks back the gaming AI it showed off in Overwatch 2 last week, says it will only be added if devs don't think it's "unfair"
The Legend of Korra
Netflix is removing fan-favorite show The Legend of Korra only weeks after a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is announced
Cujo (1983)
Black Swan's Darren Aronofsky reportedly in talks to direct Netflix's new take on Stephen King horror Cujo
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. creator says instead of making more "Americanized works," Japanese devs should "seek the uniqueness and fun of Japanese games"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
Luke Cage
Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"
Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5
Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed
Steve Schirripa in The Sopranos
The Sopranos star is the latest actor to join the cast of Dexter: Resurrection
a spherical robot on a pinball machine
A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500
Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond diving
Helldivers 2 update makes the shooter a "little bit harder, but hopefully in a fun way" as Automatons get smarter and weapons get buffed to help deal with them