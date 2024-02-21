Nintendo Partner Direct live - All the news out of the today's Nintendo Direct

There's a Nintendo Partner Direct Showcase later today, which is a very long-winded way of saying there's a Nintendo Direct happening with a focus on Nintendo's partners, rather than Nintendo's own IP.

After everything that came out of the Xbox Podcast last week, we'd imagine that this is going to be the place where at least some of those "four games" Microsoft promised were coming to other platforms will be announced.

The Nintendo Direct itself is just 25 minutes long, with Nintendo saying that it'll focus on Switch titles "coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners".