Nintendo Partner Direct live - All the news out of the today's Nintendo Direct
We're expecting some Xbox x Nintendo releases today at the Nintendo Partner Direct
There's a Nintendo Partner Direct Showcase later today, which is a very long-winded way of saying there's a Nintendo Direct happening with a focus on Nintendo's partners, rather than Nintendo's own IP.
After everything that came out of the Xbox Podcast last week, we'd imagine that this is going to be the place where at least some of those "four games" Microsoft promised were coming to other platforms will be announced.
The Nintendo Direct itself is just 25 minutes long, with Nintendo saying that it'll focus on Switch titles "coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners".
What time is the Nintendo Direct?
The Nintendo Partner Direct Showcase starts at:
- 6AM PT
- 9AM ET
- 2PM GMT
- 3PM CET
What he did say was that there are criteria that Microsoft is considering as to which games make the move from the Xbox ecosystem over to other platforms.
He said that:
- Games that have been out for over a year
- Couple are community-driven, new games that are a 'first iteration of a franchise' where bringing them to other platforms will allow further investment
- Couple are smaller games that weren't really ever designed to be big exclusives
Interestingly, he said that he could imagine that over the next decade, exclusives generally will be less of a thing - although also stressed that Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will both remain exclusives (at least for now).
"I do have a fundamental belief that over the next 5 or 10 years, exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry. And that's not some great insight, because if you look at the last 10 years and what the biggest games are today, it's a natural place - whether it's one console in PC, multiple consoles, mobile, console, and PC - you see big games landing on multiple platforms. And we want to be a great platform for creators that are trying to realize that potential."
As part of the Xbox Podcast last week, Phil Spencer said the following:
"We've made the decision that we're gonna take four games to the other consoles. Just four games, not a change to our fundamental exclusive strategy. We're making this decision for some specific reasons."
"We make every decision with the long-term health of Xbox in mind. Long-term health of Xbox means a growing platform, our games performing, building the best platform for creators, reaching as many players as we can."
"We're always looking to learn as a leadership team and to grow, and we think this is an interesting time to use what some of the other platforms have right now to grow our franchises."
Let's start by recapping what Xbox said about bringing games to other platforms last week.
So with that all in mind, let's take a look at what we could expect to see in that swift 25 minutes.