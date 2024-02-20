Pokemon Presents set for next week as fans hope for Nintendo Switch Online finally getting the Generation 1 RPGs

The Pokemon Company is celebrating Pokemon Day next week with a special broadcast.

That comes from the creature capture company's Twitter page, which reveals that the stream starts on February 27 at 6am PST / 9am ET / 2pm GMT. Alongside the tweet, we've got a short video featuring Pikachu and some suitably nostalgic and retro music.

As for what's being revealed, the only hint we've got is "exciting Pokemon news." For many fans (and me, hello), exciting news would be the Generation 1 games making their way to the Nintendo Switch's Online offering. At the time of writing, you can play the likes of Pokemon Stadium and Snap on Nintendo Switch Online if you're subscribed to the Expansion Pack.

The appeal of the Expansion Pack is a growing catalog of games from past Nintendo consoles and handhelds like the SNES or Gameboy, so hope is high that the mainline Pokemon games are coming soon.

Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉See you there, Trainers!

One thing we do know, though, is that Pokemon Concierge is getting more episodes, and that's a dang good thing. That tidbit of news comes from Netflix, which reveals on Twitter that more episodes of the stop-motion Pokemon Show are in production. We'll need to wait for more news, but I'm happy to wait if it means more chill time on Haru.

As we wrote last month, the only issue Pokemon Concierge fans have with the Netflix show is that there's not enough of it - it's only fitting that the problem is being remedied, eh?

